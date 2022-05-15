IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer tracks back his comment on KKR CEO’s involvement in playing XI selection – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

After stirring controversy together with his feedback on Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore’s alleged involvement in selecting taking part in XI, the franchise’s captain Shreyas Iyer tracked again on his remark proper after their large 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

“I want to clarify from the last interview. When I took the CEO’s name, I wanted basically to say he’s there to console players sitting out. Really tough for us as well when we select the teams,” Shreyas stated within the post-match press convention.

Earlier this week after KKR’s 52-run win over Mumbai Indians, Shreyas said it was tough to tell players that they were not in the playing XI while adding that the franchise’s coach Brendon McCullum and CEO Mysore have their say in the line-up too.

“It is really difficult (to tell players they won’t play). Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections,” Shreyas Iyer instructed official broadcaster Star Sports.

The 27-year-old skipper, nonetheless, added that gamers took it nicely as they have been all pumped as much as win the sport, the place KKR made 5 adjustments to their taking part in XI after a humiliating 75-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants over the weekend.

“Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts. The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today,” he stated.

