Sports
IPL 2022, SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rahul Tripathi ‘trying to learn’ from every situation | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: After his spectacular knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Mumbai Indians, batter Rahul Tripathi stated that he loved batting at quantity three and attempting to study from each state of affairs.
Tripathi’s 76-run knock and Umran Malik’s three-wicket haul helped SunRisers Hyderabad finish their five-match dropping streak as they beat Mumbai Indians by three runs in an exciting match on the Wankhede Stadium right here on Tuesday.
“I’ve enjoyed batting at three. It’s important that if the openers have given a good start, then continuing that. Or whatever the situation demands I’m trying to learn from that. Bumrah’s a great bowler. Was just looking to react to whatever he’s bowling. Depends on how the wicket is playing, how I can counterattack at that point. If it’s there and I can take it on, I will definitely go for the shot. If it’s not there then I’ll just look to take those singles-doubles,” stated Tripathi in a post-match presentation.
“To win games is more important, happy I could do that today. Sometimes when a bowler is bowling well, how to score those runs. In T20 there cannot be a moment where you can slow down. Every ball is an event so I just think what could be the best result. When you play it’s obviously your dream to represent your country,” he added.
In a 194-run goal, MI wanted 44 within the final three overs. Tim David hit T Natarajan for 4 sixes in an over however the left arm pacer had the final chortle dismissing the batter for 46 which got here from simply 18 balls.
With 19 runs required to win off 12 balls Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden over dismissing Sanjay Yadav for a four-ball duck.
With 19 wanted off the final over, Ramandeep Singh tried arduous however his group fell brief by three runs and Kane Williamson led Hyderabad registered a detailed victory to maintain their play-off probabilities alive.
Tripathi’s 76-run knock and Umran Malik’s three-wicket haul helped SunRisers Hyderabad finish their five-match dropping streak as they beat Mumbai Indians by three runs in an exciting match on the Wankhede Stadium right here on Tuesday.
“I’ve enjoyed batting at three. It’s important that if the openers have given a good start, then continuing that. Or whatever the situation demands I’m trying to learn from that. Bumrah’s a great bowler. Was just looking to react to whatever he’s bowling. Depends on how the wicket is playing, how I can counterattack at that point. If it’s there and I can take it on, I will definitely go for the shot. If it’s not there then I’ll just look to take those singles-doubles,” stated Tripathi in a post-match presentation.
“To win games is more important, happy I could do that today. Sometimes when a bowler is bowling well, how to score those runs. In T20 there cannot be a moment where you can slow down. Every ball is an event so I just think what could be the best result. When you play it’s obviously your dream to represent your country,” he added.
In a 194-run goal, MI wanted 44 within the final three overs. Tim David hit T Natarajan for 4 sixes in an over however the left arm pacer had the final chortle dismissing the batter for 46 which got here from simply 18 balls.
With 19 runs required to win off 12 balls Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden over dismissing Sanjay Yadav for a four-ball duck.
With 19 wanted off the final over, Ramandeep Singh tried arduous however his group fell brief by three runs and Kane Williamson led Hyderabad registered a detailed victory to maintain their play-off probabilities alive.