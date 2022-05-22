Sports
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to end on a winning note against Punjab Kings | Cricket News – Times of India
With nothing to play for in an inconsequential match towards Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to finish their marketing campaign with a win within the final league match of the IPL on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
SRH began with three defeats however turned it round with a powerful run of 5 consecutive wins, solely to succumb to 5 extra losses.
They nearly managed to scrape previous Mumbai Indians by three runs of their penultimate match. They are stage on factors with Punjab Kings. Both groups went out of the reckoning after RCB beat GT on Thursday.
Skipper Kane Williamson has left to be along with his companion for the delivery of their second youngster, so Bhuvneshwar Kumar is prone to lead.
Punjab, in the meantime, ruined their possibilities after a 17-run defeat to Delhi and also will be in search of a comfort win.
Punjab, in the meantime, ruined their possibilities after a 17-run defeat to Delhi and also will be in search of a comfort win.