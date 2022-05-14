IPL 2022: SRH’s Umran Malik returns among wickets with three big scalps in two overs against KKR – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s tempo sensation Umran Malik returned to type on Saturday when the 22-year-old bowler ended his three-match wicket-less drought with a determine of three/33 in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders throughout an IPL 2022 match at MCA, Pune.

All of his three wickets on the day got here off his first two overs and triggered KKR’s middle-order collapse as Ajinkya Rahane (28), Nitish Rana (26) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (15) had been all gone in house of 16 deliveries.

Malik first removed Rana on the third ball of the eighth over when the Jammu pacer, bowling his first over of the day, bowled a brief supply aimed toward Rana’s torso after setting him up for a bouncer. The southpaw solely managed a half-hearted scoop to the fielder standing at deep mid-wicket.

Rahane’s wicket, nonetheless, got here off a large bouncer off the final ball of the over, which the right-handed batter upper-cut to the deep-point fielder in Shashank Singh, who accomplished a superb catch on the sting of the boundary.

Iyer’s wicket got here off a full supply on his pads on the finish of the tenth over of the innings that the KKR captain flicked straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder.

The spell comes as a reduction for the pacer, who gave away 125 runs within the final 10 overs he bowled in IPL (over three matches) whereas claiming no wickets.

The remainder of the SRH bowlers could not precisely construct on the momentum as KKR posted a difficult 178-run goal after some heavy lifting from Andre Russell (49 not out) and Sam Billings (34) down the order.

Malik, nonetheless, remained the person of the second as consultants and followers took to Twitter to reward the pacer.

