IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Factbox, A consistent team lacking final push – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL titles: 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad made their debut in 2013, changing the Deccan Chargers. Hyderabad have been a reasonably constant facet. They began off properly making it to the playoffs on their debut however then missed out the subsequent two years earlier than bouncing again exhausting to carry the trophy in 2016. They certified for the playoffs yearly since then together with a finals look in 2018 till final yr the place they endured a tough season and did not qualify for the play-offs for the primary time in six years. They completed final within the desk with simply 3 wins from 14 matches with 11 losses.

Here’s how they’ve fared yr on yr

How did they fare within the earlier season: SRH endured their worst season final yr and completed final within the 2021 version. They had by no means completed beneath sixth of their historical past. Nothing clicked for them they usually stored plummeting. It took them 4 matches to win their first recreation. And then they may handle simply two extra within the subsequent 10 video games.

Win Percentage: SRH are fourth within the checklist of win percentages, successful 50.72 % of their matches. They have gained 68 of their 138 matches and misplaced 66. They are certainly one of 4 groups with extra wins than losses within the IPL. However, after that horror final season they gulf between wins and losses is narrowing now and they might look to get again to their greatest within the coming.

Highest Run-getter: David Warner

Warner arrived on the franchise a yr after their inception and since then he was their predominant driving power, churning out runs season after season. He had scored 3819 runs from 87 innings for SRH at a staggering common of 52.31. He had additionally hit two centuries and 38 fifties and scored at a strike charge of 144.98. Overall. Ever since his arrival, he is scored greater than 500 runs in each version. That was untill the 2021 season the place he had a fall out with the staff administration, endured detached season and was dropped from the eleven mid-way by the season. He scored 195 runs from 8 innings at 24.37 and possessed a strike charge of 107.73, very uncharacteristic. Expectedly, he wasn’t retained by SRH and might be again enjoying for Delhi Capitals the place he made his IPL debut. Overall in his 8-year SRH profession, he scored 4014 runs for SRH at a mean of 49.55 together with two a whole bunch and 40 fifties. He had a SR of 142.59. The yr 2016, the place he performed a significant position in serving to SRH carry the title together with his batting and captaincy, was his most prolific as he amassed 848 runs from 17 matches at 60.57.

Highest wicket-taker: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Just like Warner, Bhuvneshwar debuted for the franchise in 2014, and has been a constant performer within the bowling division, choosing up 118 wickets from 101 innings at 24.31. He’s been spectacular with the brand new ball in addition to on the loss of life and possesses an economic system charge of seven.46 and a strike charge of 19.5. He has one five-wicket haul to his title and two four-fers. He wasn’t retained by the franchise at first however then purchased again within the public sale for 4.2 crore.

Highest particular person rating: David Warner 126 vs KKR in Hyderabad in 2017.

It’s that man Warner once more. He owns seven of the highest 10 highest particular person scores for the franchise – 126, 100*, 93*, 92, 91, 90*, 90.

The highest rating arrived in 2017 when he hammered 126 off 59 balls together with 10 fours and eight sixes towards KKR on the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He propelled SRH to 209/3 they usually finally went on to win the match comfortably by 48 runs.

Bouns level: David Warner has hit the quickest century for SRH, off 43 balls. And it got here in that very same match the place he scored 126 towards KKR.

Highest staff rating: 231/2 vs RCB in Hyderabad in 2019

It was a match the place Warner and Bairstow went berserk and placed on a 185-run opening stand, the very best ever within the historical past of IPL. Warner scored 100 off 55 balls whereas Bairstow hit 114 off 56 balls as they clobbered 17 fours and 12 sixes between them in 16.2 overs.

In reply, RCB capitulated to 113 all out. It was their largest victory as properly, successful by 118 runs.

Favourite opponent: Kings XI Punjab

SRH have had a wooden over KXIP successful 12 of their 18 matches and shedding simply six. They have their highest win proportion towards Punjab successful 66.66 % matches (For groups towards whom SRH has performed 10 or extra matches).

Bogey staff: Chennai Super Kings

SRH have struggled towards CSK shedding 12 of their 16 matches and successful simply 4. They have the worst loss proportion of 75 % (For groups towards whom SRH has performed 10 or extra matches).

When they performed within the UAE:

SRH did not have one of the best of instances within the UAE in 2014, shedding three of the 5 matches in that leg. They did not qualify for the Playoffs that season, ending sixth within the desk. They nonetheless got here again sturdy six years later, making it to the Playoffs however shedding in Qualifier 2 towards Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2021 introduced again reminiscences of 2014 as they gained simply two of the seven matches within the UAE leg and completed backside of the desk.

Lesser identified information:

David Warner has scored 1485 runs from 29 innings at a mean of 64.57 and a SR of 161.06 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL – probably the most by any SRH participant at a venue in IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 35 wickets from 34 matches at a SR of twenty-two.14 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL – probably the most by any SRH participant at a venue in IPL.

Among gamers who’ve scored at the least 5000 runs in IPL, David Warner’s batting common of 41.59 is the second highest within the league thus far.

Warner has scored 54 fifty-plus scores in IPL – probably the most amongst all of the gamers.

Retentions, purchases and squad

Players retained: Kane Williamson (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore, Abdul Samad (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore, Umran Malik (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

IPL 2022 gamers bought:

Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore

Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore

Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore

Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh

Saurabh Dubey (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Shashank Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Sean Abott (Australia pacer) Rs 2.40 crore

R Samarth (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

J Suchith (India spinner) Rs 20 lakh

Aiden Markram (SA batter) Rs 2.60 crore

Romario Shephard (WI allrounder) Rs 7.75 crore

Marco Jansen (SA allrounder) Rs 4.20 crore

Vishnu Vinod (India batter-wk) Rs 50 lakh

Glenn Phillips (NZ batter-wk) Rs 1.50 crore

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Full squad: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

