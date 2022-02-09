IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil new kit ahead of mega auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have unveiled their official equipment forward of the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is prone to begin within the final week of March. The SRH jersey has retained its unique mixture of orange and black however the brand new mannequin seems a lot sharper than the earlier 12 months’s.

The equipment has orange dots sprinkled on black sleeves; the neck and collar in pure black, to go together with plain orange decrease gear. “Presenting our new jersey. The #OrangeArmour for the #OrangeArmy 🧡#ReadyToRise #IPL,” SRH tweeted on February 9 on their official Twitter deal with as they made the official announcement.

Meanwhile, earlier the identical day, one of many two newest entrants within the league, the Ahmedabad-based franchise introduced their official workforce title as Gujarat Titans. The different new franchise might be referred to as Lucknow Super Giants, as was introduced late final month.

With the addition of those two, the IPL’s fifteenth version is ready to be a 10-team affair, with a mega public sale previous the match. The two-day occasion is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru the place a complete of 590 gamers – 228 capped, 355 uncapped and 7 from Associate nations – going beneath the hammer.

Ahead of the mega public sale, the present eight groups have been allowed to retain as much as a most of 4 gamers, with Sunrisers Hyderabad selecting their captain Kane Williamson alongside uncapped Jammu Kashmir skills – hard-hitting finisher Abdul Samad and tear-away fast Umran Malik, the acquisitions costing them INR 22 crores as they’ve an INR 68 crore purse to work round with on the mega auction.

Hyderabad enters the upcoming version after scripting a historic low within the earlier version, held throughout two venues – India and UAE – in two legs as a result of Covid-19 disruption that threw the match in tatters in early May earlier than it resumed in September within the gulf.

SRH completed the season on the backside of the tally, shedding 11 of their 14 league video games to snap a five-year playoff qualification streak. The shockwaves of their shambolic present within the Indian leg of the match led to the sacking of David Warner, who was changed by Williamson halfway by way of the season, though to no avail.