IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway set up CSK’s 13-run win over SRH | Cricket News – Times of India

That's that from Match 46 of #TATAIPL.@ChennaiIPL win by 13 runs towards #SRH.

PUNE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway ‘s easy six-hitting exhibition was nicely complemented by a four-wicket haul from Mukesh Choudhary as Chennai Super Kings notched up a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match right here on Sunday.Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls) and Conway (85 not out off 55) put SRH ‘s assault to the sword, notching up a scintillating 182-run partnership, the very best opening stand of the season, as CSK posted an imposing 202 for 2 after being invited to bat.

In reply, SRH fell brief, reaching 189 for six in 20 overs regardless of late heroics from Nicholas Pooran (64 not out) and a 47-run innings by skipper Kane Williamson on the high.

Choudhary emerged with the perfect figures for CSK, scalping 4 for 46, whereas Mitchell Santner (1/36) and Dwaine Pretorius (1/40) took one wicket every.

The win, which coincided with MS Dhoni’s return to captaincy, saved CSK afloat for an unbelievable play-off berth as they now have six factors with 5 matches remaining, whereas SRH remained within the fourth place with 10 factors within the total standing.

Abhishek Sharma (39) and Williamson gave SRH a flying begin to their chase however Choudhary struck twice in two balls to cut back the Hyderabad outfit to 58 for two in six overs.

While Sharma was caught by Dwaine Pretorius at long-on, Rahul Tripathi was out for a duck after giving catching apply at brief third man.

Aiden Markram hit two sixes earlier than falling prey to Mitchell Santner.

Pooran hit Ravindra Jadeja for a six earlier than unleashing a monstrous reverse sweep for an additional most, whereas Williamson too notched up a one-handed six to maintain the scoreboard ticking.

The SRH skipper, nevertheless, was trapped in entrance by Pretorius because it grew to become 126 for 4 in fifteenth over.

Pooran then saved combating in useless whereas scoreboard stress took a toll on the opposite batters.

Earlier, Gaikwad, who has been blowing cold and hot this season, was at his damaging finest as he smashed six sixes and as many fours earlier than tragically falling in need of a ton by only one run.

Chin Up, Champ! Terrific one, nonetheless!

The 25-year-old was in his zone as he stood on his backfoot, and performed some distinctive pictures to dominate the formidable SRH bowling unit.

Anything brief was pulled with immaculate ease, whereas pitched up deliveries have been handled with equal disdain as Gaikwad did not miss a trick to ship SRH on a leather-based hunt throughout his elegant innings.

Fastest 1k Milestone Run with the 99!

Conway too confirmed nice temperament as he was the proper foil for Gaikwad. He bide his time initially earlier than going for the massive pictures within the slog overs.

Dev On 🔥🔥🔥

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/22) was the perfect bowler on show for SRH, whereas tempo sensation Umran Malik had a very dangerous day in workplace, having conceded 48 in his 4 overs. T Natarajan (2/42) picked up two wickets but in addition went for runs.

With Washington Sundar struggling an harm whereas fielding, SRH was pressured to make use of Markram and Shashank Singh because the fifth bowler, who conceded 46 from their mixed 4 overs.

After a watchful begin, Gaikwad broke free as he pulled Marco Jansen for 2 maximums, whereas Natarajan was despatched throughout the mid-wicket boundary as CSK reached 40 for 0 after the powerplay.

Gaikwad was specific harsh on Malik, smashing him over cowl first earlier than lifting him over long-on for an additional most in his first over.

Malik cranked up the tempo, bowling the quickest supply of the match, clocking 154kmph within the tenth over, however ended up conceding two extra boundaries off Gaikwad’s blade because the opener accomplished his half-century off 33 balls.

Markram too confronted the fury of the duo with Conway sending him throughout the superb leg earlier than happening the wicket for a flat six.

Gaikwad too clobbered him for successive sixes because the 100 was up within the eleventh over.

Malik was once more within the line of fireplace as Gaikwad slogged him over long-on for a boundary earlier than lifting him over long-off for an additional most.

A top-edge six off Marco Jansen, in the meantime, helped Conway convey up his fifty in 39 balls and he ended the fifteenth over with one other 4 and a six.

Natarajan was introduced again however he too conceded 13 runs with Gaikwad producing one other pull. Conway too despatched one over the bowler’s head within the 18th over.

Gaikwad, nevertheless, missed out of a deserving hundred when he gave a simple catch at level.

Back on the helm of affairs, M S Dhoni promoted himself however could not make an affect as he was holed out by Malik off Natarajan.