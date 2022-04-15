IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: Tripathi, Markram star in SRH’s third straight win | Cricket News – Times of India

|

MUMBAI: Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram ‘s easy batting show together with the pacers magnificent present shaped the cornerstone of Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘s snug seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders of their IPL match right here on Friday.The SRH tempo unit comprising the likes of T Natarajan (3/37), Umran Malik (2/27), Marco Jansen (1/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/37) restricted KKR to 175 for 8.Tripathi, who smashed 71 off 37, and Aiden Markram (68 not out of 36) then produced hostile knocks to take SRH to their third successive win with 13 balls to spareFor KKR, Nitish Rana scored 54 whereas Andre Russell was unbeaten on 49.SRH now have three wins from 5 video games whereas it was KKR’s third loss in six video games.With the inexperienced observe not aiding the spinners, Sunrisers’ Tripathi took the KKR’s spin-heavy bowling unit to the cleaners.

Playing in opposition to his earlier franchise, Tripathi smashed Varun Chakravarthy for a 4 adopted by two back-to-back sixes within the eighth over, which yielded 18 runs. He introduced his maiden fifty this season off simply 21 balls.

Tripathy discovered an ready ally in Markram, who smashed six fours and 4 sixes and when the previous was out he took the onus upon himself to take his aspect over the road.

Earlier opting to discipline, South African Jansen used the bounce and swing on supply very well to attract first blood as he despatched Aaron Finch (7), who’s enjoying his first match of the season, again to the hut within the second over. Natarajan then bowled a sensational fifth over, snaring two wickets.

Natarajan first bowled an excellent size ball, pitching simply outdoors off to account for Venkatesh Iyer (6), who appeared unsettled throughout his keep, with the flamboyant Sunil Narine (6) following his teammate a pair balls later as KKR slumped to 31 for 3.

Kane Williamson launched spin however left-armer Jagadeesha Suchith (1/32) appeared rusty and struggled along with his line.

Young Malik then struck twin blows, snapping the wickets of Shreyas Iyer (28) within the tenth over and Sheldon Jackson (7).

Noticing Iyer, who appeared uncomfortable dealing with Malik’s uncooked tempo, shuffling throughout the pitch, the 22-year-old fired a scorching 148.8kmph yorker within the blockhole to chop quick the Knight Riders captain’s innings.

However, Rana stored the scoreboard ticking, hitting singles and limits alike in his 36-ball knock.

Rana smashed six fours and two maximums. He was concerned in 39-run stands with skipper Iyer and Russell every.

However, his keep within the center was minimize quick by Natarajan within the 18th over as SRH broke the doubtless harmful partnership.

Russell, whose 25-ball innings was laced with 4 boundaries and as many six, together with two within the closing over. The West Indian helped KKR add 55 runs within the final 5 overs.