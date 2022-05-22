IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets to finish sixth | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from Match 70 as @PunjabKingsIPL finish their marketing campaign on a successful observe. Win by 5 wickets in 15.1 overs.… https://t.co/UEH54ahXk8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1653240984000

MUMBAI: Punjab Kings ended their marketing campaign on a successful observe, crushing an already demoralised Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in an inconsequential remaining IPL league match right here on Sunday.Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed solely 157 for 8 on a very good batting observe.But it was by no means going to be sufficient as Liam Livingstone made mincemeat of a hapless SRH assault, scoring 49 not out off 22 balls, and in addition hitting the coveted one thousandth six of the event.

Shikhar Dhawan (39 off 32 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (19 off 7 balls) additionally contributed handsomely to the group’s trigger because the chase was accomplished in simply 15.1 overs.

Punjab Kings, who have not made the play-offs since their remaining look in 2014, completed sixth whereas the Sunrisers ended their high-spending IPL on eighth within the 10-team competitors.

For Livingstone, it was all about smashing huge sixes as soon as once more as he hit 5 in all, whereas Dhawan helped himself to 2 fours and two sixes.

It was Jonny Bairstow (23 off 15 balls), who straightaway attacked Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar, with a flurry of boundaries to set the tempo.

It helped Dhawan to play his accumulating recreation as Punjab maintained their philosophy of all out assault whilst Sunrisers dropped some sitters on the sphere.

Worst was Washington Sundar’s blooper when Livingstine tried to hit Jagadeesha Suchit in opposition to the flip and provided a dolly at level.

There have been too many on-field bungles with Roamrio Shepherd’s fifteenth over going for 23 runs.

Earlier, Punjab Kings bowlers confirmed lots of self-discipline, proscribing SRH to 157 for 8 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (0/25 in 4 overs) celebrated his maiden India call-up with one other parsimonious spell nevertheless it was his state group colleague Harpreet Brar (3/26 in 4 overs), who was the decide of the bowlers with wickets of Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram.

With 4 qualifiers already selected Saturday, there was little greater than educational curiosity left within the recreation and the ‘Orange Army’ the truth is regarded jaded and extra like going by the motions whereas batting earlier than sprucing up their scores within the remaining few overs.

SRH’s finest batter of the season, Abhishek Sharma (43 off 32 balls) as soon as once more obtained a begin however ought to have transformed it into a giant one which did not occur.

A solemn wanting Tripathi (20) did cross a private milestone of 400 runs for the season however disappointment of not making it to the nationwide group was writ giant in his physique language as he failed to attach the large hits.

Brar did not do something extraordinary and saved it totally on the stumps, stifling the opposition batters for runs.

It was left to Romario Shepherd (26 not out off 15 balls) and Washington Sundar (25 off 19 balls) to take the Sunrisers previous the 150-run mark, as each of them used the lengthy deal with to good impact of their 58-run sixth-wicket partnership off solely 4.5 overs.

In reality, 50-plus runs got here within the final 4 overs as Nathan Ellis (3/40 in 4 overs) erred in size regardless of a few back-to-back wickets that he obtained within the cut price.

Ellis did bowl a very good hat-trick supply which Bhuvneshwar Kumar averted solely to get run-out of the very subsequent supply.