IPL 2022: Suresh Raina going unsold results in plethora of memes and reactions

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings are names that one at all times associates with one another. Raina had a protracted affiliation with CSK whom he represented in each version besides two seasons when the staff was suspended and he captained the Gujarat Lions.

Raina is amongst the very best run getters within the historical past of the IPL. So, it got here as a shock that Mr IPL, as he is called, went unsold throughout Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega public sale.

Raina retired from worldwide cricket two years again and hasn’t been taking part in a lot cricket since then besides the IPL.

Many outstanding individuals commented on Suresh Raina going unsold on the public sale.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle mentioned in a tweet, “Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold.”

Changing occasions. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2022

“Sad not to see a single bid for Mr IPL @ImRaina in the first round,” former cricketer and teammate Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Below are a number of the hilarious tweets and reactions that folks posted.

The most constant participant of IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold. And you suppose you might be crucial to your organization. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2022

Suresh Raina went unsold as a result of his worth was too excessive. Rs. 2 crores plus value of balcony room. #IPLAuction — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 12, 2022

Suresh Raina hasn’t performed any cricket besides IPL for final 2-3 years and he isn’t as large as a reputation like MS Dhoni. Was at all times going to go for base worth at greatest. #IPLAuction — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 12, 2022

Suresh Raina’s IPL Sagaaptham ends. Was an absolute legend of the IPL, however time has come to maneuver on. Thank you, Raina. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 12, 2022

Do you additionally relate to a number of the memes being shared about Suresh Raina being unsold on the IPL public sale to date?