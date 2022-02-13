IPL 2022: Suresh Raina going unsold results in plethora of memes and reactions
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina going unsold on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL public sale resulted in a powerful response from former cricketers and followers.
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings are names that one at all times associates with one another. Raina had a protracted affiliation with CSK whom he represented in each version besides two seasons when the staff was suspended and he captained the Gujarat Lions.
Raina is amongst the very best run getters within the historical past of the IPL. So, it got here as a shock that Mr IPL, as he is called, went unsold throughout Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega public sale.
Raina retired from worldwide cricket two years again and hasn’t been taking part in a lot cricket since then besides the IPL.
Many outstanding individuals commented on Suresh Raina going unsold on the public sale.
Commentator Harsha Bhogle mentioned in a tweet, “Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold.”
“Sad not to see a single bid for Mr IPL @ImRaina in the first round,” former cricketer and teammate Harbhajan Singh tweeted.
Below are a number of the hilarious tweets and reactions that folks posted.
|#+|
Do you additionally relate to a number of the memes being shared about Suresh Raina being unsold on the IPL public sale to date?