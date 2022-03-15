IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss Mumbai Indians’ opening fixture against Delhi Capitals

As per the newest developments, Suryakumar Yadav gained’t be obtainable for Mumbai Indians’ opening conflict in opposition to Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The much-awaited conflict is scheduled to happen on March 27 on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. However, it looks as if the five-time champions might need to take the sector with out their common number-three batter Suryakumar Yadav.

It has been learnt that the 31-year-old is but to get better from a hairline fracture on his thumb. He sustained the damage through the T20I sequence in opposition to West Indies final month. He was subsequently dominated out of the next T20I sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka. Although the dasher is at the moment present process rehabilitation on the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, darkish clouds are looming over his participation within the opening fixture.

Suryakumar Yadav is at the moment present process rehabilitation in Bangalore

“Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair,” a senior BCCI supply aware about developments was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“So there could be a possibility that he might be advised by the board’s medical team to not risk playing the opener,” he added. It have to be famous that Suryakumar is likely one of the 4 retentions made by the franchise forward of IPL 2022 mega public sale. He was picked forward of the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

Hence, MI will need to have excessive hopes from the swashbuckling batter. Fortunately for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar is for certain to take the sector in MI’s second recreation in opposition to Rajasthan Royals on April 2. “I think by the second MI game, he would be 100 per cent match fit. It is likely to be more of a precautionary measure if he doesn’t play the first game,” the supply added. It have to be famous that Suryakumar has been in red-hot type recently and shall be vital to MI’s success.