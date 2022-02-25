IPL 2022: SWOT Analysis of Gujarat Titans (GT)

The Indian Premier League has been expanded, from beforehand being an eight-team to now being a ten-team event, as we get into its fifteenth season. In Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, there have been two new groups added to the mega T20 league. The IPL mega public sale was concluded on February 13 with all ten groups, having finalised their squads going forward into the 2022 season. However, earlier than the mega public sale was held, there was additionally a participant draft that allowed the 2 new groups to kind the core of their squads.

The Gujarat Titans roped in Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain for Rs 15 crore. Apart from Pandya, the 2 different gamers that the Titans drafted have been former Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler, Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore and younger Indian batter Shubman Gill for Rs 7 crore.

At the public sale desk, the GT made some costly purchases. New Zealand quick bowler, Lockie Ferguson, turned out to be their costliest purchase, with the Titans shelling out Rs 10 crore for him. They additionally spent closely on Indian all-rounder, Rahul Tewatia, shopping for him for Rs 9 crore. Having been purchased at Rs 6.25 crore, Mohammed Shami turned the Titan’s third-most costly choose.

Gujarat Titans additionally roped in properly established abroad choices in gamers like Matthew Wade, Jason Roy, David Miller and Alzarri Joseph. They will even be having the companies of among the skilled cricketers in Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar and Pradeep Sangwan.

Here’s the total Gujarat Titans squad:

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Here’s the SWOT evaluation of the Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2022

Strengths- All bases coated within the bowling assault

In phrases of the squad, their energy lies within the bowling division. The Titans have completed properly to ascertain a well-rounded bowling lineup with the right mixture of native and overseas expertise. Usually, all groups within the league intend on constructing their bowling assault round an India quick bowler. By roping in Mohammad Shami, the Gujarat Titans have just about nailed that slot. Shami had been distinctive within the final couple of seasons for the Punjab Kings, the place he persistently picked wickets upfront and was additionally economical within the loss of life.

Out of the three draft picks that the franchise made earlier than the auctions, probably the most helpful of all of them could possibly be the thriller spinner from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan. Rashid, a leg-break bowler, is a seasoned T20 journeyman and has brought about difficulties for all kinds of batsmen, across the globe. His numbers converse for himself within the IPL and there’s no endorsement the bowler wants. The Titan’s bowling lineup is accomplished with an out and out abroad quick bowler in Lockie Ferguson, who possesses the flexibility to clock 150 km/h thus making it a really stable assault for the Titans.

Young Indian batter, Shubman Gill might show to be one other of their strengths. Gill, who was picked up by the franchisee within the drafts stage could possibly be seen as a long-term funding. The batsman from Punjab has already showcased his potential to the world on the most important of levels together with worldwide cricket. He has beforehand opened for the Kolkata Knight Riders and regardless that there have been questions raised over his strike fee, the flexibility he possesses is there for everybody to see. If the right-handed batter can work on his strike fee, he might give the Titans many a superb begin opening the batting for them. In Gill, the Titans may be a future captaincy possibility.