IPL 2022: SWOT Analysis of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Standing of their maiden season, franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had been the one crew to make the most of their full purse on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega public sale. The franchise went into the mega public sale with an quantity of INR 59.98 crore after signing KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore) within the draft.

Led by mentor Gautam Gambhir, the franchise made some good buys within the auction together with South African star batsman Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.6 crore) and Evin Lewis (INR 2 crore). LSG additionally bought a variety of allrounders together with Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 crore) and Deepak Hooda (5.75 crore) amongst others.

In bowling division, pacer Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore), who has raised by means of the ranks in previous IPL seasons and even making it to the nationwide squad, will likely be given the accountability with the brand new cherry. England categorical pacer Mark Wood (INR 7.5 crore) and Sri Lankan quick bowler Dushmanta Chameera (INR 2 crore) will likely be among the many option to open the bowling assault alongside Khan.

Here’s the total Lucknow Super Giants squad:

KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.

Here’s a SWOT Analysis of the LSG squad for IPL 2022:

Strengths: Well rounded bowling choices

Going within the match, LSG have a really properly balanced bowling line-up. While, pacers Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder will likely be dealing with the fast-bowling division and supply early breakthroughs in the course of the subject restrictions. Pacer Avesh Khan and Dushmanta Chameera may also play a significant position to plug the movement of runs in the course of the dying overs.

The franchise additionally holds a really aggressive spin-bowling division. To be led by wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has carried out extraordinarily properly for the Punjab Kings previously seasons, LSG holds a wide range of finger spinners within the type of Okay Gowtham and Krunal Pandya. It can be fascinating to see if skipper Rahul decides to make use of his finger spin choices in the course of the powerplay overs and save overs of his tempo bowlers to have an additional cushion in the course of the dying overs.