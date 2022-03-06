IPL 2022: SWOT Analysis of Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings had been a type of franchises who made some actually fascinating buys on the IPL 2022 mega public sale earlier this month. Having made simply two retentions together with the likes of opener Mayank Agarwal and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, PBKS made 23 purchases on the two-day occasion in Bengaluru together with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan for INR 8.5 crore, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada (INR 9.25 crore), England limited-overs specialist Jonny Bairstow (₹6.75 crore) and West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith (INR 6 crore).

The 2014 finalists have rebuilt their squad as they hunt a maiden IPL silverware. However, it stays to be famous that Punjab haven’t made the playoffs for the final seven seasons. As a new-look Punjab Kings look to create historical past within the upcoming IPL 2022, right here’s all it is advisable to know in regards to the staff forward of the marquee event.

Here’s all the Punjab Kings squad:

Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Here’s the SWOT evaluation of the Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022

Strengths- Enormous batting depth

With the addition of big-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith together with Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan, the Punjab Kings boast of getting arguably the strongest batting lineup within the event and may give the opposition bowlers a run for his or her cash this time round.

While PBKS invested in batters having an awesome fame within the shortest format, it’s the religion proven in Shikhar Dhawan that might in the end matter essentially the most as he is likely one of the most constant performers within the IPL historical past and may single-handedly get the staff off to a brisk begin when he’s in nice nick.

The southpaw is the second-highest run-getter within the cash-rich occasion with 5784 runs from 192 matches averaging 34.84 and a strike price of 126.64. Being essentially the most skilled participant within the squad, the elegant batter may very well be the franchise’s subsequent captain beginning this season.