IPL 2022: SWOT Analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made some good buys on the IPL 2022 mega public sale as they invested closely in abroad and home skills alongside some veteran gamers. While they launched the likes of promising batter Devdutt Padikkal and wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, they made some new additions by welcoming Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and West Indies sensation Sherfane Rutherford to call just a few. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj had been their retentions months forward of the two-day bidding occasion.

Despite being a robust crew on paper, RCB have at all times did not dwell as much as the expectations all these years and are but to win an IPL crown, having made three last appearances in 2009, 2011, and 2016 respectively. They can be hoping to go the space this time round. As the Bengaluru-based franchise sit up for rewriting historical past with their present batch that appears promising, right here’s all it is advisable to know in regards to the crew forward of IPL 2022.

IPL 2022: Strengths, Weaknesses, and different key elements of RCB

Strengths: With a deadly tempo assault, Bangalore wouldn’t be having an issue of constructing it matter on the demise overs this time. Mohammed Siraj can be anticipated to share the brand new ball with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. At the identical time, there may even be some much-needed assist from the likes of Harshal Patel, Australian fast Jason Behrendorrf, Siddharth Kaul and England left-arm pacer David Willey.

Weaknesses: ‘Mr.360’ AB de Villiers had shockingly introduced his retirement from all types of the sport final November and due to this fact, was unavailable for the IPL 2022. This means the RCB would miss a batter who can rating at a brisk price within the center and demise overs with consistency. Hence, there will probably be extra obligations on Glenn Maxwell’s shouders.

Opportunities: With Virat Kohli already having relinquished captaincy after main the franchise for 9 seasons, his successor would now have a chance to take the crew’s requirements to an entire new degree, beginning this 12 months. Hence, a championship glory within the fifteenth version of the marquee match will surely be a blessing in disguise.

Threats: RCB should hope that batting megastar Virat Kohli performs persistently all through the match. In case, he stays off-colored, the stress can be transferred to Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis. In case, Karthik additionally faisl to make an influence on the 22 yards, Faf would want to single-handedly care for the top-order and if he doesn’t rating huge runs at essential junctures, the middle-order can be left guessing early on.