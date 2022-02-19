IPL 2022: T20 League likely to take place at six venues in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad

The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is prone to begin on twenty seventh March 2022 and can conclude on twenty eighth May 2022. A report in Sportstar states that the Indian T20 League will probably be held throughout 6 venues within the cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

The league phases will comprise of 70 matches, and all of the matches within the league phases will probably be held within the state of Maharashtra. The match will then transfer to Ahmedabad the place the playoff stage matches will happen.

The 4 venues in Mumbai that may host the match are the Wankhede Stadium, the Brabourne Stadium, the Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium, and the Jio Stadium.

The detailed IPL schedule will probably be launched by the BCCI quickly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will launch the complete schedule of the 2022 version of the IPL by the tip of February. The 2022 IPL version will probably be a 10-team affair, with two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans added to the fray.

While the Gujarat Titans will probably be led by Hardik Pandya, the Lucknow outfit has appointed KL Rahul because the skipper. And, because the 2022 version of the match will probably be a 10-team affair, the groups will probably be cut up into two teams. Each group could have 5 groups, and all of the groups within the group will face one another on 2 events.

Also, each workforce will face one workforce from the opposite group 2 occasions as properly. Apart from this, both sides will face the groups within the different group as soon as in the course of the league phases of the competitors. This will make sure that every workforce will play 14 matches within the league phases of the Indian T20 League.

The 2022 IPL mega public sale was held on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022, the place each IPL workforce strengthened its respective squad. Ishan Kishan was the most expensive participant within the public sale and was purchased by the Mumbai Indians (MI) facet for INR 15.25 Crores.