IPL 2022: Ten teams, groups, new format, venues and all you need to know
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced on February 25 key choices taken within the IPL Governing Council assembly, held nearly a day earlier than, concerning the upcoming version of the Indian Premier League.
With the addition of two new members – Lucknow Supergiant and Gujarat Titans – within the beforehand present household of eight, the IPL has rewound to the 2011 mannequin when the league had opened doorways to 2 new groups – Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala (each defunct).
Much like in 2011, the 2022 system has left a lot scratching their heads because it was confirmed on February 25 that the ten groups have been divided into two teams of 5 every, with the league extending to 70 matches adopted by 4 playoffs. All that and a bit extra simplified beneath:
What are the groupings for IPL 2022?
The groups have been divided into two digital teams primarily based on a seeding system formulated by the variety of titles gained and the variety of finals performed.
Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, fall in group A, which has two former champions in Kolkata Knight Riders (three titles) and Rajasthan Royals (one title) alongside two-time finalists Delhi Capitals and new entrant Lucknow Supergiants.
Group B, then again, consists of four-time winners Chennai Super Kings stacked alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad (one title), three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings (one last) and Gujarat Titans.
|No.
|Group A
|No.
|Group B
|1
|MI (5)
|2
|CSK (4)
|3
|KKR (2)
|4
|SRH (1)
|5
|RR (1)
|6
|RCB
|7
|DC
|8
|PBKS
|9
|LSG
|10
|GT
*Titles gained in bracket
What would be the sample of fixtures?
Each crew will play twice towards their respective group members and the crew in the identical row within the second group. Against the remaining groups of the opposite group, every crew will play solely as soon as.
Put merely, MI performs its group A counterparts – KKR, RR, DC and LSG – twice and likewise CSK (slotted in the identical row in Group B). MI will play different Group B groups – SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT – solely as soon as.
Similarly, RCB will play its Group B counterparts twice however the crew additionally RR, slotted in the identical row in Group A. RCB will play different Group A groups solely as soon as.
Therefore, the ten groups will play 14 fixtures every within the league stage (7 dwelling and seven away). Each crew will play 5 groups twice and 4 groups as soon as (twice at dwelling and twice away). Although, the Covid-19 scenario means the idea of away and residential video games will solely come into the applying later, because the match shall be held in solely two cities of Maharashtra in 2022.
When will the IPL 2022 season begin and finish?
The BCCI confirmed the dates of the match as March 26-May 29, with a complete of 70 league video games to be performed throughout 4 venues – Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
What is the venue-wise breakup of league matches?
Mumbai will host 55 video games, whereas 15 shall be performed in Pune. A choice on the venue for the playoffs is but to be taken, with Ahmedabad doubtless in rivalry.
As for the venue-wise distribution, every crew is scheduled to play 4 video games every at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, and three every at Brabourne Stadium and MCA Stadium.