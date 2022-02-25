IPL 2022: Ten teams, groups, new format, venues and all you need to know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced on February 25 key choices taken within the IPL Governing Council assembly, held nearly a day earlier than, concerning the upcoming version of the Indian Premier League.

With the addition of two new members – Lucknow Supergiant and Gujarat Titans – within the beforehand present household of eight, the IPL has rewound to the 2011 mannequin when the league had opened doorways to 2 new groups – Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala (each defunct).

Much like in 2011, the 2022 system has left a lot scratching their heads because it was confirmed on February 25 that the ten groups have been divided into two teams of 5 every, with the league extending to 70 matches adopted by 4 playoffs. All that and a bit extra simplified beneath:

What are the groupings for IPL 2022?

The groups have been divided into two digital teams primarily based on a seeding system formulated by the variety of titles gained and the variety of finals performed.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, fall in group A, which has two former champions in Kolkata Knight Riders (three titles) and Rajasthan Royals (one title) alongside two-time finalists Delhi Capitals and new entrant Lucknow Supergiants.

Group B, then again, consists of four-time winners Chennai Super Kings stacked alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad (one title), three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings (one last) and Gujarat Titans.