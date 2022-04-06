IPL 2022: There is pressure ahead of debut but I believed in myself, says PBKS’ new sensation Vaibhav Arora – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Punjab Kings pacer Vaibhav Arora had a superb outing in his first match in opposition to Chennai Super Kings on the Brabourne Stadium. The debutant returned with spectacular figures of two/21 in 4 overs which included the prized wickets of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali.

Talking about his debut, Vaibhav admitted that there have been some nerves forward of the sport but in addition added that he had the idea in himself, particularly after the way in which he had carried out in home matches and within the follow video games.

“I did effectively each in my home video games and within the follow matches with the brand new ball. Thus, I had the boldness of doing effectively, which I reaped the outcomes of too,” he was quoted as saying by the Punjab Kings official web site.

“Of course there is some pressure ahead of the debut. But I believed in myself,” he added.

The Punjab-based franchise had additionally roped in South Africa quick bowler Kagiso Rabada. Mentioning the right-arm speedster, Arora revealed that he does have discussions about quick bowing with the South African participant.

“Additionally, sharing the dressing room with Rabada is helping me learn a lot. He is one of the best bowlers in the world. I do talk to him about bowling, and he is also always sharing tips and tricks that I can add on to my repertoire as well,” Arora added.

Vaibhav additionally thanked Mayank Agarwal for giving him the ball within the early stage of the innings.

“The ball was swinging well. I executed the plan according to what Mayank bhai had discussed with me. I got two wickets in my first three overs, so he let me bowl my fourth, since I was still getting good swing. We always knew Arsh (Arshdeep Singh) and KG (Kagiso Rabada) were there to take care of things at the end, so Mayank allowed me to make the best of the conditions,” Arora elaborated.

It was an all-round bowling effort that headlined Punjab’s 54-run win over CSK, who had been bundled out for 126 whereas chasing at goal of 181. Rahul Chahar was probably the most spectacular of the Punjab bowlers, ending with figures of three/25. CSK stay winless within the IPL this yr up to now, having misplaced all three video games they’ve performed.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.