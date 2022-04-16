IPL 2022: “They Had A Shocking Auction”, Shane Watson Not “Surprised” By Mumbai Indians’ Struggles In Indian Premier League 2022 | Cricket News

Mumbai Indians (MI) have had an abysmal begin to their Indian Premier League (IPL) marketing campaign, dropping all 5 video games they’ve performed thus far this season. Their sluggish begin has shocked followers and cricket fraternity, however former Australia all-rounder Shane Warne is not amazed to see the five-time champions struggling this season. Watson, who’s the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, mentioned that MI obtained it horribly incorrect by splashing Rs 15.25 crore on Ishan Kishan, saying that the transfer has badly affected the general steadiness of the squad.

“It hasn’t surprised me that MI are at the bottom of the table because they had a shocking auction. Spending so much money on Ishan Kishan… He is a very talented and skilful player, but he’s not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on,” Watson said on the Grade Cricketer podcast.

Watson additionally mentioned the MI made the incorrect alternative by going all in for Jofra Archer, who has been out of motion as a result of a long-term elbow harm.

“And then, going for Jofra Archer, not knowing whether he is going to come back in. He hasn’t played cricket for quite a while. They have got quite a few holes in the team,” he added.

MI stay the one facet but to win a recreation this season. They at present sit on the backside of the factors desk, forward of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who’re ninth with two factors.

They will now look to bounce again of their subsequent recreation towards the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday.