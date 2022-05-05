IPL 2022: Tilak Varma speaks on how MI coach Mahela Jayawardene helps players to be mentally strong – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma not too long ago spoke about how the franchise’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene helps in making the gamers mentally sturdy. Varma has emerged as a vibrant prospect for the way forward for the five-time champions.

Jayawardene has additionally turn into a major member within the improvement of the younger gamers. This can also be the important thing cause why Mumbai Indians have caught with him since 2017. The Sri Lankan legend has loved some nice success with the franchise after guiding them to a number of IPL trophies.

Speaking on how Jayawardene makes the gamers mentally sturdy, Varma mentioned that the pinnacle coach advises him to play his scoring photographs even when they value him his wicket. “He talks to me about my batting and makes suggestions as well,” Varma instructed mumbaiindians.com.

“If I back myself to play a shot and get out in a game, he tells me to not stop myself from playing that same shot in the next game. Because that is my scoring shot, so you can get out on it too, but you’ll get runs from it also. He makes one mentally strong,” Varma shared.

Speaking about Zaheer Khan, who’s the director of operations at MI, Varma said that the veteran pacer guides the gamers by sharing details about methods and ways of bowling.

The 19-year-old participant additional asserted that Khan directs gamers by telling them to pay attention to their environment in every match. Talking about Khan’s recommendation to gamers Varma mentioned that he (Zaheer Khan) counsels them to get used to the environment and visualise it effectively, in order that they will get used to the settings faster.

“If you adapt to the situation, it becomes easier to navigate, and you don’t need to think too much,” Varma mentioned on Khan’s recommendation.

This IPL season, Varma has scored 307 runs in 9 matches at a median of 43.86. In his debut season, he has already impressed many along with his batting abilities and has additionally turn into an everyday starter in MI’s line-up.

Varma was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore on this 12 months’s mega public sale. He acquired his maiden cap from skipper Rohit Sharma originally of the fifteenth version of the match.

