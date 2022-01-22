IPL 2022 to be entirely played in India behind closed doors

The IPL 2022 might be a ten-team affair with the addition of two new groups Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively. As of now, there is no such thing as a readability on the official dates of the fifteenth version of the marquee match. However, it has been reported that it might get underway in early April or within the final week of March. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the upcoming version of the IPL may very well be performed behind closed doorways.

The transfer of not welcoming the spectators inside stadiums might’ve been taken as a result of rising COVID-19 circumstances within the nation. At the identical time, the report additionally states that your complete match may very well be performed in Mumbai.

“IPL 2022 will be held in India without a crowd. Likely venues are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai & Pune if needed,” mentioned a prime supply within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in accordance with News18.

IPL 2022 to be performed in India solely

At the identical time, the highest BCCI supply has additionally made it clear that there is no such thing as a query of shifting the match overseas and it’ll solely be performed in India itself. “IPL 2022 will be in India only. It will be in Mumbai and will be without a crowd,” the highest supply added.

The 2020 version of the Indian Premier League was completely performed within the United Arab Emirates (UAE) throughout three venues- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and, Sharjah respectively. The first leg of the 2021 version occurred in India earlier than it was indefinitely suspended owing to a surge in coronavirus circumstances within the nation. The second leg was as soon as once more shifted to the Middle East.

It stays to be seen if the BCCI will provide you with a backup plan main as much as the cash-rich match in the summertime. As of now, the highly-anticipated IPL 2022 mega public sale is scheduled to happen on February 12 & 13 with all of the collaborating groups wanting ahead to creating one of the best use of the out there assets of their palms on the public sale desk in what is anticipated to be a high-intensity bidding battle.