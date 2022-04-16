IPL 2022: Tripathi, Markram fifties help SRH overpower KKR – Photos News , Firstpost

Both KKR and SRH are among the many six groups locked on six factors every, however Kolkata (4th) discover themselves three locations above Hyderabad due to their superior Net Run Rate

1/7 Rahul Tripathi scored a 37-ball 71 to maintain SRH on observe of their chase of 176 in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Sportzpics

2/7 SRH opener Abhishek Sharma fell for reasonable as he was castled by Pat Cummins, who gave KKR the dream begin in defending the chase. Sportzpics

3/7 KKR’s Andre Russell scored a 25-ball 49, scoring at a run fee of 196, to take his aspect to a good 175 after top-order did not impress in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Friday. Sportzpics

4/7 Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi contributed a complete of 139 runs in 73 balls. Sportzpics

5/7 Scoring 54, Nitish Rana performed the function of sheet anchor and held KKR innings collectively after they misplaced 3 wickets in powerplay. Sportzpics

6/7 Umran Malik, who bowled the quickest supply of the day, impressed along with his bowling as soon as once more as he picked two essential KKR wickets, together with captain Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics