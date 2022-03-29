IPL 2022: Twitter in awe as Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill flies to catch blinder against Lucknow Super Giants

Wankhede could have already witnessed the proper catch of the event in a battle between the brand new entrants, Gujrat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Former Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Shubman Gill took a shocking catch through the fourth over of the sport bowled by Varun Aaron.

After the dismissal of KL Rahul on the very first supply of the sport by Mohammad Shami, the bowling unit of the Gujrat Titans was wanting fairly assured. Shami then shortly scalped the wickets of Quinton De Kock and Manish Pandey to present this group an ideal begin through the powerplay.

In between these two Test-match mode dismissals orchestrated by Shami, Varun Aaron took the duty to ship harmful batsman Evin Lewis again to the pavilion on the third ball of the fourth over.

Evin Lewis mistimed the quick supply whereas making an attempt to play a pull shot. He needed to smack Aaron by means of the onside. The ball went excessive within the air however didn’t cowl that a lot distance. It appeared to land safely however alert Shubman Gill had different concepts. He reacted shortly and chased the ball whereas backwards retaining his eyes on the ball.

He timed a sensational dive to catch the ball with each arms. Along with the spectators on the sector, the followers on social media additionally went loopy after watching Gill take the flying catch in his debut match for the newcomers in IPL 2022.

Soon after his sensible effort, followers from each nook of the nation praised him on Twitter. Many congratulatory tweets and memes following the video and images of the catch have been shared on social media.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Gill’s catch:

What do you consider Shubman Gill’s sensible catch?

