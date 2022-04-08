IPL 2022: Twitter reacts after LSG beat DC to notch up 3rd win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) notched up their third successive win as they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets on the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals may solely publish 149 and powered by Quinton de Kock’s 54-ball 80, Lucknow Super Giants overcame a late wobble to cross the road within the closing over.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw had scored 61 off 34, however all the opposite Delhi Capitals batters may solely muster 88 off 86 collectively on a tough pitch as Delhi was restricted to a below-par complete and within the course of, was consigned to their second loss in three video games.

Lucknow opted to bowl first and it was the primary recreation again within the IPL this season for David Warner who walked out to open the innings with Prithvi Shaw. It was the right-hander who shone and was blazing away within the powerplay. He scored 61 out of the 67 runs earlier than he was finally dismissed by Krishnappa Gowtham.

Prithvi raced to his 50 off simply 30 balls, at the same time as David Warner struggled to get going and had confronted 11 deliveries for 4 runs. On a monitor that was providing help to the spinners, Okay Gowtham dismissed Prithvi. Ravi Bishnoi then got here into the assault and accounted for David Warner and Rovman Powell. Delhi may solely rating 47 runs between overs 7-15 and misplaced three wickets within the course of.

Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan ended with an unbeaten 75-run stand off 57 balls. The spinners picked up 3 wickets for 57 runs within the center overs whereas the pacers ended with 0-90 with 50 runs coming within the final 5.

The match dragged on to the ultimate over, however this was when Ayush Badoni smashed a 4 and 6 to seal the deal for Lucknow Super Giants.

After watching the thrilling match, Twitter customers had been all reward for Lucknow Super Giants:

Wasim Jaffer praised Quinton de Kock.

Venkatesh Prasad liked the innings of Prithvi Shaw on a tough monitor.

Irfan Pathan praised Lucknow’s bowlers.

Parthiv Patel was impressed with the way in which Quinton de Kock performed on the monitor.

Here are another reactions:

