IPL 2022: Twitter reacts to Wasim Jaffer’s ‘Sarojni Nagar market bargain’

IPL public sale 2022: Australian cricketer David Warner was purchased by his former IPL workforce Delhi Capitals on the primary day of the mega IPL public sale yesterday for ₹6.25 crore, a value which in line with former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is a “Sarojini Nagar market-level bargain”.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer, who is understood for such witty remarks, mentioned Delhi persons are recognized to strike a cut price.

See the tweet beneath that has gone loopy viral:

Delhi persons are recognized to strike a cut price, however getting David Warner for simply 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market degree cut price 🤯 #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 12, 2022

Warner, who’s 35 years previous began his IPL profession with the Delhi Daredevils, because it was recognized then, and performed for them from 2009 to 2013 earlier than switching to SunRisers Hyderabad. He performed for SunRisers until the 2021 IPL.

Jaffer’s put up triggered a wave of reactions on Twitter. Many tweeple have been delighted with the reference to the well-known flea market which is named a spot to cut price.

See some hilarious reactions shared by Twitter person’s beneath:

Other groups are shopping for gamers from cannought place.

Delhi capitals managing identical and even higher materials from Sarojini Nagar Market.#IPLMegaAuction2022 — Abhishek Kotwad (@iamabhikotwad) February 12, 2022

The Delhi Capitals additionally made a reference to the Sarojni Nagar market tweet because it shared the picture of a person standing outdoors the well-known market with a placard that reads “Stop making us jealous of your purse size” in reference to Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Bidding goodbye to Gabbar, Ash and KG is hard… Even more so when they go elsewhere in North,” it mentioned within the caption of the picture.

What do you concentrate on Wasim Jaffer’s witty comment evaluating Warner’s buy to a Sarojni Market-level cut price?