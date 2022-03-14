IPL 2022: Two DRS reviews per innings, BCCI makes major changes to playing conditions

The fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ready to start on March 26 with the sport between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With lower than two weeks to go, the BCCI has made main adjustments to the taking part in situations. One of them is a rise within the DRS opinions per innings. The variety of opinions have been elevated from one to 2 per innings for groups.

At the identical time, the BCCI has additionally endorsed the latest suggestion from the Marylebone Cricket Club concerning the brand new batter taking strike in case of a caught dismissal no matter the truth that they’ve crossed or not.

“In each innings, the number of reviews have been increased from one to two. Upon a catch dismissal, irrespective of whether the batsmen have crossed or not the incoming batsman will take the strike, except if it’s the last ball of the over,” the BCCI knowledgeable the franchises on Monday (March 14) in accordance with Cricbuzz.

What if Super Over shouldn’t be potential?

Meanwhile, it has additionally been determined that the workforce that completed greater within the league stage will win the sport in case a Super Over shouldn’t be potential to interrupt a tie. The similar rule can be relevant to the ultimate as nicely.

“If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner as described, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular season, finished in the higher position in the league table will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match,” the brand new taking part in situations additional said.

Another main change is concerning a workforce’s incapacity to discipline a taking part in XI as a result of COVID associated situations. According to the sooner rule, if the rescheduling of the sport shouldn’t be potential, the workforce that was unable to discipline a taking part in XI (with 7 Indian gamers) would’ve misplaced the match. However, this time round, the BCCI has said that if the rescheduling of the sport shouldn’t be potential, then the matter can be referred to the IPL technical committee.

“The BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the IPL Technical Committee will be final and binding,” the taking part in situations state. Moreover, the BCCI has retained the rights of shifting the venue for the play-offs or the ultimate and in addition retain the revenues of the identical.

“The BCCI shall have the precise (at its value) to organise and stage the play-off matches at any stadium (together with any stadium) and shall be entitled to retain all revenues from the play-off matches save in respect of sums referring to such play-off matches that are as a result of franchisees in respect of the Central Rights Income (as such time period is outlined within the Franchise Agreement) beneath their Franchise Agreement.

“BCCI shall (at its cost) be entitled but not obliged to organise the closing ceremony in respect of the League which, if staged, shall (unless BCCI in its discretion decides otherwise) take place on the day and at the Stadium where the final is played,” the round learn.