IPL 2022: Umran Malik has potential to break Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest delivery’s record, says Parvez Rasool | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India cricketer Parvez Rasool showered reward on Umran Malik, saying that the pacer from Jammu and Kashmir has capacity to interrupt former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar‘s quickest supply’s file.
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran bowled the quickest supply of IPL 2022 when he clocked 157 kmph throughout his workforce’s match in opposition to Delhi Capitals on the Brabourne Stadium, on May 5. The 22-year-old achieved the feat on the fourth ball of the twentieth over.
Rasool stated Umran deserves to be fast-tracked into the Indian workforce throughout all codecs.
“The method Umran is bowling within the IPL, I believe he’ll break Akhtar’s quickest supply’s file very quickly. Umran is an incredible expertise. He is performing nicely within the IPL and it is an incredible signal for Indian cricket that these sorts of abilities are coming and doing nicely,” Rasool stated.
In the continued version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Umran has been one of many standout stars, bowling the quickest deliveries along with his uncooked tempo and incomes reward from all quarters.
In the match in opposition to Mumbai Indians on May 17, Umran achieved a brand new landmark, turned the youngest Indian bowler to choose up 20 or extra wickets in an IPL season, breaking Jasprit Bumrah’s file from 2017.
Rasool, who had develop into the primary cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play for the IPL, hailed Umran, highlighting his fast rise to develop into one of many most-followed younger abilities.
“I think he played very few games of junior cricket in Under-17 or Under-19. After that he played Ranji. He has so much talent that everybody is talking about him. In the IPL he is doing well and I think he is the future for Indian cricket,” Rasool added.
Umran broke into the highest 5 of the IPL 2022 wicket-takers checklist as he took his tally to 21 throughout a match-winning spell for SRH in opposition to Mumbai Indians.
