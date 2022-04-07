IPL 2022: ‘Unbelievable hitting’, Twitter erupts after Pat Cummins stuns MI with blazing knock – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Making his first look this IPL season, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins smashed 56 off 15 balls and within the course of equalled the report for quickest fifty of the event (off 14 balls) in a sensational, match-defining knock that handed the Mumbai Indians their third defeat in as many matches on this 12 months’s Indian Premier League. Incidentally, Kieron Pollard had looted 23 runs off Pat Cummins’ ultimate over which powered Mumbai to 161 for 4. However, the equation modified when Cummins sauntered out after the dismissal of Andre Russell within the 14th over and smashed 4 fours and 6 sixes to seal the take care of 4 overs to spare for KKR.

When Tymal Mills had bounced out Andre Russell, KKR have been on 101 for five in 13.1 overs, nonetheless needing 61 off 41 balls. Pat Cummins shortly acquired to enterprise with a flick over deep mid-wicket and a reduce behind level to deliver the equation to 47 off 36 deliveries.

He didn’t spare Jasprit Bumrah as effectively and one other over of gorgeous hitting noticed the equation again in KKR’s favour. Quite unbelievably, this was simply the appetiser. In the following over, Pat Cummins took down Daniel Sams – an over that included 4 sixes and two fours. The match was sealed within the sixteenth over and Pat Cummins with a smirk and a wink notched up his half-century in 14 delivers – the joint-fastest IPL fifty together with KL Rahul.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav made an ideal comeback to the IPL with a superb 52 off 36. He was given nice assist by Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard as they smashed 76 off the final 5 overs.

18-year previous Dewald Brewis was handed his Mumbai Indians debut and confirmed nice promise throughout his temporary keep on the crease. He seemed to assault the bowlers proper by, however was defeated by a ball spinning in and was stumped by Sam Billings for an entertaining 19-ball 29.

Here is how Twitter responded to Pat Cummins’ blitz:

Virender Sehwag known as the innings probably the most insane shows of fresh hitting.

Aakash Chopra known as the innings unbelievable.

Amit Mishra felt Mumbai missed a trick by not giving the ball to a spinner.

Wasim Jaffer shared an attention-grabbing meme.

Here are different reactions: