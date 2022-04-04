IPL 2022: Under pressure after three losses, Jadeja lucky to have Dhoni by his side | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Ravindra Jadeja is feeling the warmth in the beginning of his captaincy stint at CSK however he’s glad to have the cool head of MS Dhoni to depend on in excessive strain conditions, even permitting him to discipline exterior the circle.The defending champions have misplaced all three of their matches this season.Less than every week earlier than the IPL opener on March 26, Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Jadeja.

However, it seems Dhoni continues to be a part of on-field decision-making from behind the stumps, permitting Jadeja, who is among the finest fielders on the earth, to face within the deep.

In the match towards Lucknow Super Giants, it appeared Dhoni was calling the pictures in direction of the top when he handed the ball to Shivam Dube within the nineteenth over.

“No, the last match (against LSG) was a high scoring game so there are chances of catches at deep mid-wicket and our thinking was that it would be better a good fielder had to be there.

“So, I used to be not capable of talk with the bowlers a lot,” Jadeja mentioned on the post-match press convention after his aspect’s 54-run loss to Punjab Kings on Sunday.

“But Mahi bhai provides inputs, that’s good, he’s so skilled so we do not have to look anyplace else for recommendation. He’s a legend, and has been captaining for thus a few years, that have is there in our dressing room solely so we’re fortunate to have his recommendation.”

Despite a disappointing start to his captaincy stint, Jadeja insisted that he felt ready to lead the side when he was informed about his new role.

“I’ve been making ready for captaincy since I used to be instructed me just a few months in the past. Mentally I used to be prepared to steer, I did not have any strain on me, backed my instincts, simply considering and no matter ideas are available my thoughts I am going for it.”

CSK slumped to their third defeat of the season, but Jadeja is confident that a win could change things for the four-time champions.

“In T20 cricket just one match is required to achieve momentum after which the profitable streak begins. We are trying to find that one win.

“Once that comes, everyone is experienced in the team and know their roles. We are just working hard to get in the rhythm and waiting for our plans to click.”

CSK are with out their premier quick bowler Deepak Chahar, who’s nursing an harm. In his absence, the workforce is backing rookie Mukesh Choudhary to return good.

“We can’t judge after 1-2 games. We need to back the players. Deepak is our main bowlers, we hope that he can join us soon. When he comes the team’s bowling unit will get stronger.”

Jadeja conceded his aspect isn’t capable of carry out nicely within the Powerplays, whereas additionally including that there isn’t any strain on off form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“It is always important to take early wickets in Powerplay. As a bowling unit we have to take 2-3 wickets in the Powerplay. We are missing Deepak.

“As far as Ruturaj’s kind is worried we aren’t placing strain. We are nonetheless giving him time.”