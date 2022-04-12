IPL 2022: Uthappa, Dube shine as CSK beat RCB to bag first win – Photos News , Firstpost

Chennai Super Kings (216/4) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (193/3) by 23 runs, Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa put up a cumulative complete of 183 in 96 balls whereas Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja took 4 and three wickets every

1/9 Maheesh Theekshana of the Chennai Super Kings took 4 wickets in complete. Here he celebrates the wicket of Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the twelfth April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

2/9 Shivam Dube of the Chennai Super Kings rating 95 off 46 balls throughout match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the twelfth April 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL

3/9 Ravindra Jadeja, captain of the Chennai Super Kings took 3 wickets throughout match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the twelfth April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

4/9 Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats throughout match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the twelfth April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

5/9 Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube cumulatively put up 183 runs off 96 balls throughout match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the twelfth April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

6/9 Ravindra Jadeja Captain of the Chennai Super Kings takes catch of Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the twelfth April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

7/9 Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore took two wickets throughout match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the twelfth April 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL

8/9 Robin Uthappa of the Chennai Super Kings raises his bat after scoring a fifty throughout match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the twelfth April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL