IPL 2022: Varun Chakravarthy working on a new variation to overcome his lean patch for KKR | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders‘ (KKR) leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy is hoping so as to add a “new dimension” to his sport as soon as his new variation begins “clicking” in IPL 2022, and he’s banking on the supply to place him again on prime on the wicket-takers’ record quickly.
If issues go in accordance with plan, the 30-year-old thriller spinner would have added an eighth variation to his repertoire.
After having fun with a breakthrough IPL season in 2020 with the Kolkata Knight Riders, the place he picked 17 wickets in 13 video games, Chakravarthy grew to become part of India’s T20I sequence towards England in March final 12 months solely to be dominated out on health grounds. Later, he made his worldwide debut towards Sri Lanka in July.
He completed the IPL 2021 season with 18 wickets and was rewarded with a spot in India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup within the UAE final 12 months however hasn’t loved comparable highs this season after choosing solely 4 wickets in six matches and registering figures of none for 45 in three overs towards Sunrisers Hyderabad on the Brabourne Stadium on April 15.
However, Chakravarthy is eager to bounce again, and that might occur as early as KKR’s match towards Rajasthan Royals on March 18 on the Brabourne Stadium.
“I am working on a leg-spin (variation). I have been working on it in the last two years. I have bowled it in a few matches, and I have got a wicket out of that also. If it starts clicking well, it will definitely add a new dimension to my game. I need to build more confidence and start bowling it more,” mentioned Chakravarthy.
Chakravarthy mentioned that it is pure to get hit in a match just like the IPL as rival groups preserve experimenting and planning for particular bowlers.
“In cricket, you are sure to get hit,” he mentioned. “It is bound to happen. People will have plans against me. Last year in the Indian leg (of the IPL), I had six to seven wickets in seven matches. Later on, I picked up more wickets. So you cannot predict how many wickets you are going to get.
“The finest spinner proper now could be (Afghanistan’s) Rashid Khan and even he has gone for runs, however he’s the most effective and he’s sustaining it. It occurs in a couple of matches when you should have a nasty day; you simply have to bounce again.”
This season’s IPL has marked Chakravarthy’s return to competitive cricket after nursing a calf injury post the T20 World Cup, which ruled him out of action for nearly three months.
“I used to be on the NCA for the remedy of my damage. Now it’s resolved very properly. I may take the sphere with none ache killer. So I’m feeling fitter and that has helped me to bowl quite a bit higher.”
Talking about his relationship with KKR teammate and fellow spinner Sunil Narine, Chakravarthy said that he keeps speaking to the West Indian to overcome his lean patch.
“Sunil is sort of a large brother to me. When I’m going by means of a lean patch, he comes as much as me and talks to me. He has additionally shared with me private issues of which he’s weak. It is nice of such a legend to speak to me about such issues, to let me know that he’s additionally weak and he additionally goes although lean patches and hard instances. So speaking to him offers you confidence and reinforces that you want to have self-belief,” said Chakravarthy.
