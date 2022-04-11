IPL 2022 videos: Boult dismisses KL Rahul with a beauty!

Chasing a goal of 166 in an IPL match, you all the time wish to get off to a stable begin. But Lucknow Super Giants’ hopes of doing that towards Rajasthan Royals on Sunday had been dashed early on by pacer Trent Boult who took two wickets on the primary two authorized deliveries of the primary over.

The first one to fall was LSG skipper KL Rahul who received out for a golden duck on the very first ball of the innings. Bowling around the wicket, left-arm pacer Boult produced a peach of a supply that jagged again in sharply after pitching and went by means of Rahul’s bat-pad hole to destroy the stumps.

Rahul’s response to the supply summed up the standard of the ball. “I didn’t see it, if I did I could have done something about it. Have to give it to him. Was a good ball,” Rahul mentioned on the post-match presentation ceremony. With this, Rahul grew to become the third participant within the historical past of IPL to twice get out on the primary ball of a workforce’s innings in a season.

Players out first ball of workforce innings TWICE in an IPL season: Sanath Jayasuriya in 2009

Unmukt Chand in 2013

KL Rahul in 2022#IPL2022 #RRvLSG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 10, 2022

The New Zealand quick bowler Boult did not cease there. He bowled a large after dismissing Rahul and on the second authorized supply of the innings received Krishnappa Gowtham out leg earlier than.

Earlier, a quick-fire 59 off 36 from Shimron Hetmyer helped Rajasthan submit 165/6 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR had been reeling at 67/4 from 9.5 overs when R Ashwin joined Hetmyer within the center. The duo put collectively 68 runs to regular the innings.

In the nineteenth over and with 10 balls to spare, Ashwin was withdrawn by RR ‘retired out’ to assist the workforce to attain fast runs on the finish. Thus, Ashwin grew to become the primary participant in IPL historical past to be declared “retired out”.

In reply, rocked by Boult’s bowling and Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul, LSG might solely handle 162/8, dropping the match by three runs.

