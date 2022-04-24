IPL 2022: Virat Kohli departs for consecutive golden ducks for first time in IPL – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Virat Kohli’s keep within the center as a batter lasted only one ball on Saturday within the Royal Challengers vs Surisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 conflict, and with that, for the primary time in his profession, the previous India captain was dismissed for a golden duck in successive IPL matches.

It was additionally the second consecutive duck for Kohli. On 19 April in opposition to Lucknow Super Giants, he suffered the identical destiny, a first-ball duck.

Kohli’s dismissal in opposition to Sunrisers got here within the second over of the match as pacer Marco Jansen picked up three wickets in that over together with that of Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat. RCB finally have been bowled out for 68 and SRH gained the match by 9 wickets. They accomplished the chase in eight overs.

In the eight matches to this point this season, Kohli has solely scored 119 runs at a median of 17. His scores in IPL 2022 to this point learn: 41*, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0.

1 – @RCBTweets‘ Virat Kohli has now been dismissed off the primary ball in every of his final two @IPL innings, making it the primary occasion of him recording a golden duck in consecutive video games within the competitors. Blank.#RCBvSRH #IPL2022 #TATAIPL — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 23, 2022

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday defend Kohli and mentioned the cricketer is doing all he can to regain his kind.

“He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kinds of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hit the winning runs in Pune but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in the fielder’s hands,” Bangar mentioned.

“He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward.”

Earlier, former India coach Ravi Shastri had mentioned that Kohli was “overcooked” and wishes a break from the sport.

“I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain,” Shastri advised Star Sports.

