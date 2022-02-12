IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag comes up with a hilarious meme from 3 Idiots with reference to CSK’s auction strategy

The ongoing IPL public sale has each cricket fan glued to their tv units or every other medium eagerly wanting ahead as to if their favourite cricketers have been purchased by their earlier franchises or whether or not they have been picked by different groups. The public sale has seen some star gamers go unsold as properly. All the groups battling it out within the public sale have tried their finest to carry again a few of their gamers.

One such workforce that’s attempting its finest to retain their gamers from the earlier seasons are the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. They have to this point picked Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Deepak Chahar who all performed for CSK earlier than.

Looking at this, former Indian swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag took a cheeky dig on the four-time champions. He shared a meme close to the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, whereby the picture learn: “Jaane nahi denge tujhe, Jaane tujhe denge nahi” which suggests “we won’t let you go, we won’t let you go”.

CSK splashed cash on Deepak Chahar

CSK went on to get again wicketkeeper batters, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, and Deepak Chahar of their squads for the upcoming IPL season. While they have been capable of safe Uthappa’s providers for his base value of INR 2 Crores, they needed to endure a quick bidding struggle to retain probably the most constant run-getters since their previous couple of seasons, Ambati Rayudu. Rayudu was introduced for a whopping value of INR 6.75 Crores. He had a base value of INR 2 Crores.

Dwayne Bravo, the 38-year-old all-rounder from the West Indies nonetheless appeared to be a sizzling decide for lots of the sides. Starting with a base value of INR 2 Crores, CSK locked horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier than the latter elevated the bid at INR 3 Crores. However, CSK stayed agency to get again their star bowler because the Delhi Capitals entered into the image, and at last, after a quick bidding duel, CSK lastly introduced Bravo for INR 4.40 Crores

CSK additionally managed to carry again their most reliable bowler within the powerplay overs, Deepak Chahar for a mind-boggling value of INR 14 crore, making him the aspect’s costliest decide within the public sale ever. It was a three-way battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and the CSK to accumulate the providers of the 29-year-old all-rounder earlier than CSK efficiently introduced him.

Follow CricTracker’s IPL 2022 mega auction live blog right here.