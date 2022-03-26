IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme. Fans miss Dhoni at toss

IPL 2022: The fifteenth season of the IPL has begun with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking up final 12 months’s finalists Kolkata Knight Riders on the Wankhede Stadium. This time the event may have 10 groups for the primary time. With the two-month cricket carnival kicking off, there are lots of individuals who took to social media to share memes and their response on the brand new season.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer who is understood for his witty tackle issues associated to cricket posted that for cricket followers their leisure wants are sorted for the following two months referencing a scene from the movie Hera Pheri.

See Wasim Jaffer’s tweet beneath:

Many Twitter customers missed having MS Dhoni on the toss as he stepped down as captain and gave the staff’s reins to Ravindra Jadeja.

See some tweets beneath that missed having MS Dhoni as captain:

It simply would not look that huge now, the toss. Toss wants huge gamers. Dhoni, Kohli all are lacking. It’ll want time to regain that aura once more. Nevertheless the season has began. Lesss….go.#IPL2022 #CSKvKKR — Shakil (@m_d_shakil) March 26, 2022

Missed Dhoni in Toss immediately, however Jadeja debut as a captain was superior 😎#CSKvKKR — Biswajit Das (@BwithBiswa) March 26, 2022

I consider it was proper time for Dhoni to handover the captaincy to Jadeja. Ending issues on excessive. A starting of latest section. Not many groups are properly settled. It offers time to Jadeja for the function. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 25, 2022

The Disney+ Hotstar deal with on Twitter shared a Lion King meme for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri shared his picture alongside his tweet as he stated he’s preparing for a enjoyable couple of months for the IPL.

Wasim Jaffer shared one other meme associated to Dhoni.

The Kolkata Knight Riders is being led by Shreyas Iyer and so they have the possibility to avenge the defeat towards CSK in final 12 months’s closing. Incidentally, each the groups are being led by new captains. Eoin Morgan was the captain of KKR within the final version of the IPL.

The IPL closing this 12 months will probably be performed on May 29.

