IPL 2022: Watch — Pravin Tambe gets teary-eyed after viewing his biopic with KKR squad – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Leg spinner Pravin Tambe’s biopic Kaun Pravin Tambe launched on April 1. The 50-year-old, who watched a screening of the film with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad on Friday, was left teary-eyed by his biopic.

The Kolkata Knight Riders has shared a video of the leg spinner’s reactions whereas watching the movie, on their social media handles. Watch the clip right here:

In the video, Tambe started saying one thing however then choked up. The KKR squad broke into applause to encourage the veteran spinner to proceed talking. “Just never give up on your dreams,” Tambe stated, after gathering his composure. “Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true,” he added.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was additionally left emotional after watching the film. He said that the film was emotional and listening to Tambe’s speech on the finish left him teary-eyed.

Talking about his struggles, Tambe said whereas everybody knew about his debut story at 41, not many had been conscious in regards to the challenges he confronted till that point.

“Lot of individuals know that I debuted once I was 41, however they don’t know what I did earlier than that” Tambe stated. He hoped that the movie would encourage individuals to by no means hand over on their desires.

Tambe turned the oldest participant to make his debut within the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he turned part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2013. The right-arm bowler managed to impress everybody along with his efficiency, regardless of by no means having performed First Class cricket until then. The leg-spinner even took a hat-trick towards KKR in 2014.

Kolkata Knight Riders had purchased Tambe within the IPL 2020 public sale, however the BCCI cancelled his contract as he had taken half in a T10 league with out permission. The 50-year-old then went on to play within the Caribbean Premier League for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

As for KKR, this version of the IPL started on a excessive for the group with victories in two of the three matches they’ve performed. The group lately gained its match towards Punjab Kings by six wickets.