IPL 2022: Who is Mumbai Indians new debutant Hrithik Shokeen

Going nearly out of the play-off race after a dismal first half of the IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians have been giving possibilities to among the younger gamers in the squad. This noticed an unheralded Hrithik Shokeen make his debut within the cash-rich league on Thursday against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on the DY Patil Stadium.

The 21-year-old uncapped Indian cricketer scored a run-a-ball 25 on his debut and the innings got here at an important juncture as Mumbai had been reeling at 47/4 on his arrival.

The right-handed all-rounder hit three boundaries throughout his keep on the crease whereas including 38 runs for the fifth wicket with Tilak Verma, who went on to attain a 51 not out. Their efforts noticed the five-time champions put up a aggressive 155/7. With the ball, the teen stored it tight and went for simply 23 in his quota of 4 overs. Against the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube, Shokeen dried up the runs within the center overs.

Who is Hrithik Shokeen?

Shokeen is a Delhi cricketer, who was purchased on the mega public sale earlier this yr at his base worth of Rs 20 lakh. He is but to make his debut for the Delhi senior home facet however carries the fame of a skillful batter who honed his ability underneath famed coach Tarak Sinha, who has coached star names corresponding to Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan amongst others.

In 2019, Hrithik was a part of the Indian squad that toured Bangladesh for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup and made his debut within the event towards Nepal on November 14. He went on to play an additional seven List A video games for India.

On Tuesday, the off-spinner was included within the staff and changed skilled IPL campaigner Murugan Ashwin within the taking part in XI. The staff’s skipper Rohit Sharma stated the off-break bowler was included because of the presence of many left-handed batters in CSK squad.

“Sometimes you have to look at the opposition as well, they have 3-4 left-handers in the middle and that’s why we wanted an off-spinner,” Rohit stated after the toss.

