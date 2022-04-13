IPL 2022: Who is Suyash Prabhudessai, the RCB debutant who set the field on fire against CSK

Just about half an hour within the subject, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) debutant Suyash Prabhudessai grabbed the limelight after he was concerned in an necessary run out of Chennai Super Kings’ Moeen Ali, courtesy a superb fielding effort behind level.

The left-handed batter had lower a Glenn Maxwell supply in direction of the backward level area and Prabhudessai put within the dive first to cease the ball after which threw it again in a flash to Dinesh Karthik, who accomplished the formalities to ship Ali packing for 3 off 8.

The right-hander then confirmed glimpse of his expertise with the bat as nicely. Prabhudessai walked out within the center after RCB have been pushed on the backfoot and have been diminished to 50/4 whereas chasing a mammoth goal of 217 runs in 20 overs.

He together with Shahbaz Ahmed tried to supply the resistance as the 2 batters chipped in with a partnership of 60 runs earlier than Prabhudessai ultimately departed for an 18-ball 34 which included 5 fours and a most.

The Bangalore facet ultimately misplaced the match by 23 runs after they have been restricted to 193/9 whereas CSK acquired their first win of the season.

Who is Suyash Prabhudessai?

Prabhudessai is a batting all-rounder who performs for Goa within the home circuit. He has been capped 19 occasions on the First-Class stage and notched up over 1,100 runs at a median of just below 43. The right-hander made his debut in opposition to Haryana again in 2018.

He performed his first List A sport in opposition to Bengal in 2017 for Goa whereas took the sector in his first T20 in opposition to Sikkim in 2019.

Prabhudessai was first purchased by RCB within the 2021 public sale for Rs 20 lakhs however the right-handed participant didn’t get a sport in that version.

“When I got picked up by RCB, Virat bhai messaged me and I got shocked. The whole night I was thinking of that and it was honestly a dream come true,” he had mentioned after getting signed by RCB in 2021 season.

He was later purchased again by the franchise within the mega auctions earlier this 12 months for Rs 30 lakhs and is barely the fourth participant from Goa to function within the IPL aside from Swapnil Asnodkar (Rajasthan Royals), Shadab Jakati (Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions) and Saurabh Bandekar (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

