IPL 2022: Yash Dhull keen to learn from Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant

Yash Dhull, who recorded his title as the newest India U-19 captain to win the World Cup in January-February, is happy to turn into part of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and searching ahead to assembly with former India captain Virat Kohli. The 19-year-old Dhull, who led from the entrance to assist India raise their fifth U-19 World Cup crown within the West Indies, additionally hails from Delhi like Kohli.

Besides, Kohli was the captain of the India U-19 workforce which gained the World Cup in 2008. Dhull, who was purchased by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh for IPL 2022, believes he has quite a bit to be taught from the senior cricketer who not too long ago performed his a centesimal Test match. Kohli performs for Royal Challengers Bangalore within the marquee T20 match.

Want to take lots of suggestions from Kohli: Yash Dhull

“I am eager to meet Virat bhaiya. He has been my inspiration. I have always idolized him. I want to interact with him and take a lot of tips from him. I want to ask him how he bats in crunch and high-pressure games, how he manages to control his mind, and how he took his fitness to another level,” Dhull stated not too long ago, as reported by Sportskeeda.

“I have led the Under-19 team but the way Virat bhaiya handled his team and players was amazing. I want to ask him how he managed his team and ensured his players stay pressure-free so that they can put in their best performances,” he added.

A promising right-hand opening batter who additionally bowls right-arm offbreak, Dhull recreated a uncommon historical past not too long ago by hitting centuries in each innings of his debut Ranji Trophy participant for Delhi towards Tamil Nadu and hit an unbeaten double ton in his third sport towards Chhattisgarh.

Punjab Kings additionally tried to accumulate Dhull in the course of the mega public sale in Bengaluru in February however backed out finally. Dhull has already revealed his plan to play for India’s senior workforce inside 18 months and the IPL may give him an ideal platform to begin.

The cricketer additionally praised Rishabh Pant, underneath whom he’ll play on this 12 months’s IPL.

“Rishabh bhaiya is a great motivator and a very good captain. I want to learn the nuances of a leadership role from him. He is so energetic on the field. The way he enjoys his game and keeps motivating and encouraging his teammates from behind the wickets is amazing.” Dhull stated.

In the Delhi Capitals, Dhull will even share the dressing room with Prithvi Shaw, one other cricketer who has captained India to a U-19 World Cup win.