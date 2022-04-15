IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh slammed by fans for ‘cheap shot’ at Ravichandran Ashwin in Jos Buttler appreciation tweet – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler made his mark as soon as once more in final night time’s match, with an aggressive 54 off 24. But it was the England wicketkeeper-batter’s sportsman spirit that was praised by many, together with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Singh took to Twitter to reward Buttler’s effort within the match and acknowledged that different gamers in RR must also ‘learn from him’. The final a part of the southpaw’s feedback didn’t go down properly with many. Several individuals took to Twitter to publish that they believed the remark was an inexpensive shot at RR’s Ravichandran Ashwin.

As a social media battle erupts over the remark, right here’s what really went down:

In the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Buttler confirmed his sportsman spirit whereas fielding within the 12th over. When Hardik Pandya smashed Jimmy Neesham on the second ball of the over, Buttler was standing at long-on. The wicketkeeper-batter slid to cease the ball kind reaching the boundary line. His hand touched the boundary earlier than he may launch the ball and rise up.

Unsure of whether or not he stopped the boundary, Buttler signalled to the umpires and requested them to confer with the third umpire. The replay of the second confirmed that Buttler’s hand did contact the ropes earlier than he may launch the ball. Gujarat got 4 runs afterwards.

Yuvraj Singh praised Buttler’s motion and acknowledged “We nonetheless have gentleman within the sport of cricket !!! @josbuttler different gamers ought to study from him specifically group mates !!” Check the tweet right here:

The final a part of Singh’s remark miffed many customers. Several followers consider that the all-rounder meant the remark as a potshot at Ashwin. Here are some reactions:

Ashwin and Buttler had clashed earlier with Buttler when the 2 have been taking part in collectively for Punjab. The spinner had run out Buttler when the wicketkeeper-batter had backed up an excessive amount of on the non-striker’s finish.

The two nevertheless appear to have moved on from their spat and have been seen batting collectively for Rajasthan Royals within the final outing.

