IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal hacks RR’s Twitter account to give fans laughter dose for the day

In a hilarious improvement forward of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), star Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has managed to hack the Twitter account of the franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR). The franchise bagged Chahal at a price of INR 6.5 crore on the IPL 2022 mega public sale. After that, there was a humorous banter between the social media admin and Chahal on the micro-blogging website.

Earlier immediately, Yuzvendra Chahal despatched a tweet to the RR admin, telling them that he’ll hack the Twitter account of the Jaipur-based franchise. Chahal managed to get the password from the CEO of the franchise Jake Lush McCrum after which took over the Twitter account.

Yuzvendra Chahal pronounces that he would be the captain for RR in IPL 2022

Surprisingly, the 31-year-old introduced himself as the brand new skipper of the franchise forward of the 2022 version.

“Meet new RR captain @yuzi_chahal,” he wrote.

A couple of minutes after asserting himself as the brand new skipper of the Rajasthan Royals staff, the 31-year-old posted one other tweet. The leg-spinner demanded the followers to retweet the brand new submit 10,000 occasions. If they accomplish that, then he’ll open the innings for the franchise with ‘uncle’ Jos Buttler.

“10000 Retweets and He will open with @josbuttler uncle,” Chahal tweeted with a photograph of himself batting.

10000 Retweets and He will open with @josbuttler uncle 🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/2gjr1GxdWK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

RR me twitter account me in login kar Diya hai … bola tha admin job pange mat Lena 🤣🤣 https://t.co/k3yNd6VsEx — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Chahal was picked up for a value of INR 6.5 Crores within the IPL 2022 mega public sale and is a match-winner on his personal with the ball. Chahal has been an ideal servant for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a very long time. However, it was very stunning for cricket followers and specialists to see the crimson military not even bidding for him within the public sale.

The 31-year-old has been comparatively economical as effectively and offers the ball numerous air. Talking about his IPL numbers, the leg-spinner has performed 114 matches by which he managed to scalp a complete of 139 wickets. Chahal bowls with an financial system of seven.59 and will likely be a key participant for his franchise within the upcoming season.