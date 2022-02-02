IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal reveals the amount he wants to fetch at mega auction

All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises could be busy brainstorming with the mega public sale for the 2022 event being across the nook. The bidding occasion will happen on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. As many as 590 gamers will go beneath the hammer and it might be attention-grabbing to see how the ultimate squads would seem like.

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is without doubt one of the most sought-after gamers participating in IPL 2022 mega public sale this 12 months. In truth, many had been shocked when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn’t retain him forward of the occasion. After all, he had been a significant a part of the workforce’s bowling unit for the reason that 2014 season. As the leg-spinner is a confirmed T20 star now, many franchises are more likely to break the financial institution for him.

I really feel I can go wherever as a result of there’s no RTM card: Yuzvendra Chahal

During a dialog with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube present “DRS with Ash”, Chahal mentioned that he’s eager to increase his keep at RCB. However, he is not going to thoughts taking part in for some other workforce both and can proceed to present his 100%.

“It’s the first time where I feel I can go anywhere because there’s no Right to Match (RTM) card. The last time (2018), RTM was available and they (RCB) had told me clearly that they’ll buy me using RTM in the auction no matter what… But this time, seriously, as a professional player, I am ready to go to any team,” Chahal mentioned.

“Obviously, I want to go to RCB because I’ve been there for 8 years but it’s not like if I go somewhere else I’ll feel bad because everyone has to make a new team and it’s a major auction where there’s always purse constraints. Whichever team takes me, I’ll keep giving my 100%. It will take some time to adjust to a new franchise but that’s why we call ourselves professional players,” the 31-year-old added.

As talked about above, a number of franchises would go after Chahal and the leg-spinner is conscious of the identical. He got here up with a hilarious reply when Ashwin requested him concerning the cash he’s trying to fetch on the bidding occasion. “I don’t want to say that I want 15 crores or 17 crores, you know, 8 cr is enough for me!” mentioned the leg-spinner.