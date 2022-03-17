IPL: 5 Players you might not know were once Rohit Sharma’s teammates

Well, the present new captain of the Indian Men’s workforce is an iconic IPL determine. In the league’s enriching historical past, he’s the one cricketer with six IPL titles. Even as regards to his appearances, Rohit Sharma has performed the third-highest variety of IPL video games (213).

In his preliminary years, he used to characterize the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Over there, he was below the wings of greats like Adam Gilchrist and Chaminda Vaas. Perhaps then from 2011 onwards, he unflinchingly wrote historical past books for each Mumbai Indians and himself.

Hence by revising Rohit Sharma’s eminent IPL days, let’s take a look at 5 gamers that you just may not know had been as soon as his teammates.

1. Sanjay Bangar (IPL 2008)

Recently until 2019, Sanjay Bangar was really teaching each Rohit Sharma and workforce India. In between, the previous Indian all-rounder had additionally served because the interim head coach. However, initially when IPL had begun, each these people used to characterize the Deccan franchise.

With regards to Bangar’s choice, the cricketer was bagged for INR 1.2 million in IPL 2008. During that point, Bangar was within the twilight of his profession and had aged past 35. In whole, the previous Indian batting coach shared a dressing room with younger Rohit for the primary two IPL seasons.

Overall, in his transient IPL stint, Bangar performed a complete of 12 matches. Unfortunately, due to his atypical performances, Bangar then switched to teaching the Kochi franchise in IPL 2010.