IPL auction 2022: 6 big highlights and talking points | Cricket News – Times of India

The two day IPL auction 2022 was an intense affair. 10 groups, 204 gamers, together with 67 abroad cricketers purchased, over Rs 550 Crore spent. At the tip of all of it, the eight older groups all have a brand new look and the 2 new ones have their first time squads in place. Players synonymous with sure franchises will now put on completely different color jerseys. Young gamers, as at all times, have change into millionaires, tried and examined T20 arms have been hotly bid for.There have been fairly just a few firsts as nicely, so far as an IPL auction is worried, they usually in fact grew to become massive speaking factors.

TimesofIndia.com right here takes a take a look at 6 such highlights of what may have been the final IPL mega auction:

1. As many as 11 gamers offered for Rs 10 Crore plus – The most ever

This public sale noticed as many as 11 gamers being purchased for a price ticket of Rs 10 Crore or extra. This has occurred for the primary time in an IPL public sale. The two gamers who made the headlines essentially the most have been two gamers which their older franchises spent some huge cash on to purchase again.

23 yr outdated wicket-keeper and opening batsman Ishan Kishan, who was offered for a whopping Rs 15.25 Crore, because the Mumbai Indians went all out to purchase him again and medium pacer Deepak Chahar, who went again to the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 Crore.

The foreigner who made the most important headlines was Englishman Liam Livingstone. A 28 yr outdated batting all-rounder who’s attempting to make his method again into nationwide reckoning in T20 cricket and performed the 5 match sequence vs the West Indies within the Caribbean just lately. He was picked up for Rs 11.50 Crore by the Punjab Kings.

Seven of the eleven costliest gamers offered at this public sale have been Indians.

The 11 gamers who have been offered for Rs 10 Cr or extra on this public sale are: Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 Cr – MI), Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 Cr – CSK), Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 Cr – KKR), Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 Cr – PBKS), Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 Cr – DC), Wanindu Hasaranga (R 10.75 Cr – RCB), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 Cr – RCB), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 Cr – SRH), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 Cr – GT), Avesh Khan (Rs 10 Cr – LSG), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 Cr – RR).

2. CSK spent greater than Rs 10 Crore for the primary time ever on a single participant at an public sale

Four time champions Chennai Super Kings had by no means spent greater than Rs 10 Crore on a single participant in a participant public sale. That modified this time, with the yellow brigade selecting to spend as a lot as Rs 14 Crore to purchase again medium pacer Deepak Chahar. This price ticket additionally made Chahar the most costly Indian bowler ever.

Chahar started his IPL journey with the Rajasthan Royals after which additionally performed for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. He was purchased by CSK forward of the 2018 season and has change into virtually synonymous with the 4 time champions, due to MS Dhoni utilizing him very properly, particularly within the powerplay overs, although some would possibly nonetheless query the massive price ticket.

In the final season in 2021, Chahar took 14 wickets in 15 video games at an economic system charge of 8.35. Overall in his IPL profession he has up to now taken 59 wickets in 63 matches.

Interestingly Chahar’s per season wage now (Rs 14 Crore) can be Rs 2 Crore greater than what CSK retained MS Dhoni for (Rs 12 Crore).

3. MI spent over Rs 10 Crore on a single participant for the primary time at an public sale

Mumbai Indians have been one other staff which had by no means bid greater than Rs 10 Crore on a single participant at an IPL public sale. That additionally modified on this public sale, with Mumbai spending essentially the most amount of cash on a single participant throughout all 10 groups. The 5 time champions have been decided to purchase again wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, who will open the batting for them, together with captain Rohit Sharma. Ishan was the primary participant MI purchased on the public sale this time.

MI spent as a lot as Rs 15.25 Crore on Ishan, making the most costly purchase total of this public sale, throughout each days.

With a bid of Rs 15.25 Crore, Ishan’s price ticket additionally grew to become the second costliest ever for an Indian participant in an IPL public sale, behind solely the Rs 16 Crore that Delhi paid to purchase Yuvraj Singh forward of the 2015 season.

Ishan total earned over 7 instances his base value of Rs 2 Crore.

Interestingly, Ishan’s price ticket of Rs 15.25 Cr is simply Rs 75 lakh lower than what Mumbai retained their 5 time title successful captain Rohit Sharma for (Rs 16 Crore).

4. Why have been the Mumbai Indians principally subdued by the public sale?

One of the most important speaking factors of the 2 day public sale this time was essentially the most profitable staff of all time – the Mumbai Indians -being reasonably subdued by the public sale course of. Initially they have been making just a few bids, however then saved pulling out as soon as the bidding reached a sure determine.

It grew to become fairly evident afterward day 2, why MI have been adopting this technique, once they spent as a lot as Rs 8 Crore to purchase Jofra Archer – a participant who will most likely not even be obtainable for the 2022 season as a consequence of damage. But MI wished to financial institution on Archer for the long run. These are three yr contracts and Archer ought to be obtainable from the 2023 season onwards and can make fairly a deadly bowling pair with Jasprit Bumrah, who MI retained forward of the public sale.

Between Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer, MI spent as a lot as Rs 23.25 Crore on simply two gamers. They had additionally recognized very particular gamers who they wished to bid massive for, like 18 yr outdated uncapped South African Dewald Brevis, who’s nicknamed Baby ABD, and was the Man of the match of the just lately concluded ICCU-19 World Cup, scoring 506 runs in 6 innings (avg of 84.33) and taking 7 wickets. MI picked up Brevis for as a lot as Rs 3 Crore. This additional defined their technique of not aggressively bidding for many gamers, since they have been simply not on their radar.

Most of the gamers Mumbai Indians purchased have been in direction of the latter half of the public sale on Day 2 from the uncapped lists. The technique will in fact be for the staff. which has an excellent construction of grooming younger expertise to information these kids and form a few of them into changing into the subsequent Jasprit Bumrah or Hardik Pandya.

The MI squad has as many as 11 uncapped Indian gamers.

As a results of this, the MI squad total shouldn’t be actually a star studded one, however understanding their work ethic and self-discipline, they are going to be centered on making this squad a successful one.

Overall, Mumbai spent Rs 89.90 Crore out of their kitty of Rs 90 Crore on retentions and public sale bids.

The MI squad is a most power 25 member one, with 17 Indians and eight foreigners. The 8 foreigners that the 5 time champions have of their squad are: Kieron Pollard (retained), Dewald Brevis (SA), Jofra Archer (Eng), Daniel Sams (Aus), Tymal Mills (Eng), Tim David (Singapore), Fabien Allen (WI) and Riley Meredith (Aus).

5. Avesh Khan – The costliest uncapped participant in IPL public sale historical past

That Avesh Khan is inching nearer to getting his maiden India cap is not any secret. He first began making massive headlines as a bowler taking part in in India’s u-19 World Cup squad within the 2016 version of the match. Interestingly he was a part of India’s 2014 marketing campaign as nicely within the U-19 World Cup as a 17 yr outdated. Avesh may already clock 140kmph since he was about 17 and has made regular strides since then.

It wasn’t actually a really massive shock then to see one of many two new groups – Lucknow Super Giants – splurge as a lot as Rs 10 Crore on Avesh, who had a base value of Rs 20 lakh. This additionally made the quick medium bowler from Madhya Pradesh the most costly uncapped participant ever purchased in an IPL public sale.

Avesh made his IPL debut in 2017 and up to now in his IPL profession has taken 29 wickets in 25 matches.

6. End of an period – No takers for Mr IPL, Suresh Raina

With this being stated to be the final IPL mega public sale, all of the groups have been trying to construct their squads for the long run. If certainly there aren’t any extra mega auctions, one thing the older franchises have wished for some time with a purpose to retain the core of their staff, one thing they spend some huge cash to nurture and develop, the squads which were made will solely be tweaked if completely vital or if sure gamers are simply not working for sure groups. Going forward although, the gamers who’ve been purchased now are those the groups will concentrate on fully.

And somebody like Suresh Raina didn’t function within the plans of any of the ten groups.

Raina, who at one time was the very best run-getter of the IPL, until Virat Kohli overtook him, has been synonymous with the IPL and with the Chennai Super Kings. At one time Raina additionally held the report of by no means having been out of the taking part in XI of a single IPL match for CSK (until the 2018 version after 158 video games for CSK) and picked up the tags of Mr IPL and Chinna Thala in Tamil Nadu (proper hand of the chief).

He continues to be the fourth highest run getter in IPL historical past, with 5528 runs, behind solely Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Over the weekend although, Raina, for the primary time ever didn’t discover a single bid from any staff in an IPL public sale.

Since the league started in 2008, Raina missed solely the 2020 season when he returned house from the UAE, citing private causes. His return to the CSK camp final season wasn’t an excellent one. He managed to attain simply 160 runs in 12 matches at a mean of underneath 18.

Unless Raina, who retired from worldwide cricket in 2020, is now signed as a alternative participant by a staff, his superb IPL journey might need come to an finish.

