IPL auction 2022: From Ajinkya Rahane to David Miller, cricketers in Rs 1 crore bracket – Firstcricket News, Firstpost
The pleasure is constructing as we close to the IPL public sale 2022. It’s a mega public sale which is able to happen this time. The two-day occasion, which can be held in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February, will see 10 groups battling out for the highest gamers for his or her respective squads. As many as 590 gamers — 370 Indian gamers and 220 overseas gamers together with seven from the Associate Nations — are set to go underneath the hammer. Of the 590, 228 are capped and 335 are uncapped together with the seven gamers from the Associate Nations. The gamers have been divided into completely different value brackets as per the reserve value bracket chosen by them. The highest bracket is Rs 2 crore. While 48 gamers have opted for the best reserve value, 20 have positioned themselves within the 1.5 crore bracket. As many as 33 gamers have a reserve value of Rs 1 crore.
There are some massive names like Ajinkya Rahane, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Nabi and Liam Livingstone who’ve positioned themselves within the Rs 1 crore bracket. Here’s a full listing of gamers with the reserve value of Rs 1 crore.
1 David Miller
2 Manish Pandey
3 Wanindu Hasaranga
4 Mohammad Nabi
5 Nitish Rana
6 Wriddhiman Saha
7 Prasidh Krishna
8 T Natarajan
9 Kuldeep Yadav
10 Marnus Labuschagne
11 Aiden Markram
12 Ajinkya Rahane
13 Liam Livingstone
14 Odean Smith
15 Jayant Yadav
16 Piyush Chawla
17 Tabraiz Shamsi
18 Devon Conway
19 Rassie Van Der Dussen
20 Sherfane Rutherford
21 Daniel Sams
22 Mitchell Santner
23 Joshua Phillippe
24 Tymal Mills
25 Andrew Tye
26 Rilee Rossouw
27 Roston Chase
28 Moises Henriques
29 Riley Meredith
30 Kedar Jadhav
31 Colin de Grandhomme
32 James Faulkner
33 D’Arcy Short
