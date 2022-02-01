IPL auction 2022: From Ajinkya Rahane to David Miller, cricketers in Rs 1 crore bracket – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The pleasure is constructing as we close to the IPL public sale 2022. It’s a mega public sale which is able to happen this time. The two-day occasion, which can be held in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February, will see 10 groups battling out for the highest gamers for his or her respective squads. As many as 590 gamers — 370 Indian gamers and 220 overseas gamers together with seven from the Associate Nations — are set to go underneath the hammer. Of the 590, 228 are capped and 335 are uncapped together with the seven gamers from the Associate Nations. The gamers have been divided into completely different value brackets as per the reserve value bracket chosen by them. The highest bracket is Rs 2 crore. While 48 gamers have opted for the best reserve value, 20 have positioned themselves within the 1.5 crore bracket. As many as 33 gamers have a reserve value of Rs 1 crore.

There are some massive names like Ajinkya Rahane, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Nabi and Liam Livingstone who’ve positioned themselves within the Rs 1 crore bracket. Here’s a full listing of gamers with the reserve value of Rs 1 crore.

1 David Miller

2 Manish Pandey

3 Wanindu Hasaranga

4 Mohammad Nabi

5 Nitish Rana

6 Wriddhiman Saha

7 Prasidh Krishna

8 T Natarajan

9 Kuldeep Yadav

10 Marnus Labuschagne

11 Aiden Markram

12 Ajinkya Rahane

13 Liam Livingstone

14 Odean Smith

15 Jayant Yadav

16 Piyush Chawla

17 Tabraiz Shamsi

18 Devon Conway

19 Rassie Van Der Dussen

20 Sherfane Rutherford

21 Daniel Sams

22 Mitchell Santner

23 Joshua Phillippe

24 Tymal Mills

25 Andrew Tye

26 Rilee Rossouw

27 Roston Chase

28 Moises Henriques

29 Riley Meredith

30 Kedar Jadhav

31 Colin de Grandhomme

32 James Faulkner

33 D’Arcy Short

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.