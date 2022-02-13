IPL Auction 2022: From de Kock to Holder, full list of LSG’s purchases and final squad – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of many two new groups within the IPL. The Lucknow franchise was bought by businessman Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group for a whopping Rs 7,090 crores.

The addition of the 2 new groups means there will likely be 10 groups in complete.

KL Rahul was acquired by Lucknow, together with Ravi Bishnoi and Australia’s Marcus Stoinis, because the workforce introduced their three draft picks forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale in Bengaluru.

Lucknow will likely be trying to problem for the title of their maiden IPL season.

LSG full squad: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.