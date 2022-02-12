IPL Auction 2022: From Mohammed Shami to Lockie Ferguson, full list of players bought by Gujarat Titans – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans (GT) are one of many two franchises within the Indian Premier League from the upcoming season onwards.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise was acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a whopping Rs 56, 25 crores. Lucknow Super Giants is the opposite staff that completes a complete of 10 groups within the IPL.

Among their three draft picks had been Hardik Pandya, who will lead Gujarat, together with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

Gujarat shall be seeking to make some spectacular buys on the IPL public sale 2022 in Bengaluru.

Here’s a listing of gamers purchased by Gujarat to this point:

Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore)

Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore)

Jason Roy (Rs 2 crore)

Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs 2.6 crore)

Rahul Tewatia ( Rs 9 crore)

Noor Ahmed (Rs 30 lakh)

R Sai Kishore (Rs 3 crore)