IPL Auction 2022: From Odean Smith to Liam Livingstone, full list of PBKS’s purchased players and final squad – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Despite having sides with quite a lot of potential, Punjab Kings have been unlucky to overlook out on the IPL playoffs on a number of events.

Their finest was a runner-up end in 2014 once they misplaced to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the last, however have failed to achieve the playoffs ever since.

KL Rahul captained Punjab within the 2020 and 2021 seasons, taking up from R Ashwin, however Punjab completed sixth on each events.

Punjab retained solely two gamers in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, as Rahul parted methods with the franchise.

Rahul, although, was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants forward of the IPL 2022 public sale that’s going down in Bengaluru.

PBKS full squad: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma

