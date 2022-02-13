IPL Auction 2022: From R Ashwin to Trent Boult, full list of RR’s purchased players and final squad – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are but to raise the trophy since 2008. They final reached the playoffs in 2018 and have been eradicated from the league stage eight occasions.

Despite their current exits earlier than the knockout stage, RR have retained skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

They will likely be hoping to finish their look ahead to a second title this summer time.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh

