IPL Auction 2022: From Shikhar Dhawan to Liam Livingstone, full list of players bought by PBKS – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Despite having sides with a whole lot of potential, Punjab Kings have been unlucky to overlook out on the IPL playoffs on a number of events.

IPL Auction Day 2 Live

Their greatest was a runner-up end in 2014 after they misplaced to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the closing, however have failed to succeed in the playoffs ever since.

KL Rahul captained Punjab within the 2020 and 2021 seasons, taking up from R Ashwin, however Punjab completed sixth on each events.

Punjab retained solely two gamers in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, as Rahul parted methods with the franchise.

Rahul, although, was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants forward of the IPL 2022 public sale that’s happening in Bengaluru.

Here’s a take a look at Punjab Kings’ bought gamers:

Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore)

Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore)

Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore)

Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore)

Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore)

Harpreet Brar (Rs 3.8 crore)

Prabhsimran Singh ( Rs 60 lakh)

Jitesh Sharma (Rs 20 lakh)

Ishan Porel (Rs 25 lakh)

Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 crore)

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.